2505 Broadway Apartments / ODA New York

Project Team : Eran Chen, Olivera Grk, Ryoko Okada, Christopher Sjoberg, Adi Krainer, Matt Boker, Saranya Kanagaraj, Jacob Hedaya, Belen Pena, Jessica Schoen, Pablo Zepeda

Client : Adam America Real Estate

Interior Design : Ryoko Okada, Jessica Schoen, Belen Pena

City : New York

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. 2505 Broadway is an elegant 19-story luxury condominium building nestled on the corner of 93rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Developed by Adam America Real Estate and designed by ODA, 2505 Broadway features a collection of 41 residences for sale in a classically imagined, upscale-designed building.

The three-to-four+ bedroom residences consist of layouts with walls of windows, large and light-filled spaces, and gorgeous great rooms, and start at $4.550 million. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the project's exclusive sales and marketing agent, with on-site sales led by Ariel Tirosh. 2505 Broadway is more than 50% sold and is available for immediate occupancy.

Architecture. Unlike most new-construction glass towers, 2505 Broadway embraces the hallmarks of classic pre-war buildings. Since most of the Upper West Side’s classic architecture is made exclusively of brick masonry, ODA used this material to create the building’s facade so that it would be instantly woven into the fabric of the neighborhood. ODA aimed to elevate this heritage with custom long-format Petersen bricks, whose hand-molded fabrication in Denmark by eighth-generation brickmakers creates a richness in texture and character.

2505 Broadway’s design is a modern take on the traditional architecture of the Upper West Side. The façade, private terraces, entrance foyers in the apartments, and detailed flourishes embrace the hallmarks of classic pre-war buildings, while diverse floor plans, elevated amenities, and expanded outdoor spaces are tailored for today’s residents

Each of the building's 41 residences is filled with natural light through oversized windows with historically inspired mullions that contrast the rich character of the masonry by adding crisp, sophisticated lines to the façade. Inside, marble, oak, and brass finishes were chosen to reinforce classical architectural elements.

2505 Broadway was designed from the outside in. Every residence has access to the vast amenity rooftop terrace while select residences can also enjoy private balconies or their own private “backyards.”