Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Switzerland
  5. Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU

Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU

Save
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU

Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Brick, Chair, BeamSawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, BeamSawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, BeamSawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, FacadeSawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Geneva, Switzerland
  • Architects: BUREAU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dylan Perrenoud
  • Lead Architects : Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Galliane Zamarbide
  • Concept Design : Daniel Zamarbide, Carine Pimenta, Jolan Haidinger
  • Project Execution : Jolan Haidinger (project manager), Marco Pallaoro, Driss Veyry
  • Construction Supervision : Daniel Zamarbide, Jolan Haidinger
  • Publication Drawings : Ignacio Martínez Pendás, Taïma Matthes
  • Graphic Design, Branding And Sign Painting : Basile Jeandin
  • City : Geneva
  • Country : Switzerland
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Brick, Chair, Beam
© Dylan Perrenoud

Text description provided by the architects. Two years of covid have pushed everyone to a certain level of distrust. We started the project of the Sawerdo with the fear that putting people around a table was an endangered gathering format. The risk was taken, a sort of hopeful leap of faith by the founders, believing that the jumping microbes of a too-close neighbor would never be an obstacle to being together.

Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Wood, Chair, Windows, Brick, Beam, Countertop
© Dylan Perrenoud
Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Dylan Perrenoud

Instead, a bet was taken on the opposite scenario: the one by which proximity is a simple vector towards spontaneous conversation and exchange well beyond the fear of a viral other.

Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Image 17 of 23
Ground floor plan

Our project spatialized and constructed this “moment” of our lives and put everything and everyone around a staged and very material table.

Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Handrail, Beam
© Dylan Perrenoud

Beyond the obvious references to traditional bread-making materials like marble and steel speed racks, the idea became quite simple: a hosting table allowing a variety of configurations. Somehow, the set is a half domestic, half professional one, between sharing “table d’hôtes” and dining in the interior of a bakery.

Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Shelving
© Dylan Perrenoud
Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Image 23 of 23
Table - axo + elevation

Jeff Wall's image Dressing Poultry (2007) was shot on a farm near Vancouver, celebrating a moment of fun while working – preparing what will become food. With an aesthetic at the antipodes of Sawerdo's project, this image has yet the same intention: to bring the act of cooking, nourishing, and sharing into a unifying whole of the living.

Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography
© Dylan Perrenoud
Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Image 12 of 23
© Dylan Perrenoud
Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dylan Perrenoud
Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Dylan Perrenoud

Like Jeff Wall's lightboxes, the Sawerdo had the chance to be in a very beautiful space that the project reveals as much as possible: an inhabited lightbox where scenes of life occur and will keep on happening as long as we understand that we are all biological beings or “viral others”.

Save this picture!
Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Dylan Perrenoud

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Geneva, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BUREAU
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSwitzerland
Cite: "Sawerdō Coffee & Bakery / BUREAU" 21 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992443/sawerdo-coffee-and-bakery-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags