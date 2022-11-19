Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture

BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture

Save
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture

BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenBMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior PhotographyBMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Interior Photography, WindowsBMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence, FacadeBMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: Fr.376 Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Quang Tran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, Bravat, CONPA, Nanoco, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architect : Nha Van Nguyen
  • Contractors : Vinh Cuong Construction Co.,Ltd
  • Designer & Construction Supervisor : Tuan Phong Nguyen
  • Stylist : Bao Chau Nguyen
  • Structure Engineer : Cong Minh Tai Truong
  • City : Hue
  • Country : Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. The investor is a young couple with little kids, who used to live in an apartment where there was a lack of space for green areas and natural light. Therefore, when coming to our design team, the homeowner's desire is to put the highest priority on the life quality. The living area is not necessarily too large but has ample space for a garden to get closer to nature every day. Also, there should be a playground for th­e little kids. At the same time, the living area overcomes the stuffiness of the apartment, ensuring that the functional spaces must receive natural sunlight and wind.

Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Image 20 of 25
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Quang Tran

The house has the main facade facing the East. Thus, the design must meet the following criteria: functionality, aesthetics, reducing the amount of heat shining directly into the house, and especially overcoming the regional climate issues such as scorching sun and heavy rain. The ground floor is designed as flexible communication spaces arranged under the wide eaves. The large balcony above plays the role of a large linoleum to block the sun and rain. The house is accessed by the large cushioned halls, avoiding direct sunlight and bringing a relaxing space for the family every evening. The two-layer covering wall system is arranged in the East and West directions, containing a thick wall layer and a sliding glass door layer. An open space between these two wall layers is reserved for tree planting and air circulation. This solution not only avoids harsh sunlight but also helps good wind convection. Furthermore, it provides the family with the necessary privacy.

Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Image 21 of 25
Plan - Second Floor
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Interior Photography, Table
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Image 25 of 25
Elevation 02
Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Quang Tran

Minimalism and detail orientation are the mottoes of our team. The facade of the building has its own features from the solid flat surface of square concrete blocks to the soft interwoven glass and green trees. All the spaces inside the interior are designed to capture natural light outside, combined with the simple and uniform materials that stand out on the green of the leaves.

Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Quang Tran

With our design, the architecture of the house is no longer dependent on the surrounding context, but rather has created its own independent landscape. The harmony between humans and nature created at all times of the day brings interesting experiences to homeowners whenever they return home.

Save this picture!
BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Fence, Facade
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fr.376 Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "BMB House / Fr.376 Architecture" 19 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992424/bmb-house-f76-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags