Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura

Pavilion • Santo Antônio, Brazil Architects: Aberta Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 40 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Studio Tertúlia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Buddmeyer , Coral , Dacapo , Deca , Elettromec , Gabinete galeria , GalvaMinas , Giselle Decorações , Palowa , Studio Dentro , Templuz , Terratile , Tool Box

Lead Architect : Ramon Dupláa

Architecture : Caio Camargos, Vinícius Fonseca

Construction : Ricam Engenharia - Enrico Camargos, Bruno Camargos

Structural Engineering : Josemar Rocha

Lighting : Templuz - Lorena Mattos, Paola Duarte, Letícia Coutinho

City : Santo Antônio

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture as a simple and efficient support site, rooted in sustainability and modularity, Pavilhão Praia arises from a non-conventional demand for a house. It was developed initially for the CASACOR Minas 2022 exhibition, which shapes the challenge of designing a seaside building in wintertime in a place without access to the sea. The design presents this substance in a balanced way.

Tectonics emerge as the design guideline since the structural elements propose an architectural solution. The proposition aims to establish a support place for users that encourage the relationship between the built environment and nature. The surroundings take part in this equation. Permeability dissolves the border between inside and outside, inviting the landscape to inhabit the design. Strictly modular, the volume unfolds in three spaces that mediate inside and outside: living room, bathroom/kitchen, and bedroom. The rigid core alone acts as the infrastructure, so the other spaces are flexible and accommodate any activity necessary. This strategy not only keeps costs low but frees the building spaces.

A simple system of wooden poles rises the building from the ground. It addresses a feeling of lightness and fluidity emphasized by its textile envelope. This character enables fast, clean construction and the ability to replicate the building lengthwise in multiple arrangements. Constructive flexibility and structural rationality allow its transposition to any other place at any given time. After the exhibition, the building elements will travel to southern Bahia for reassembly into private seaside accommodation. More than embodied space, it is a proposal of reproducible spatial organization, expanded and set up in many different contexts for different ways of living.