World
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura

Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura

Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck, Handrail
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Pavilion
Santo Antônio, Brazil
  Architects: Aberta Arquitetura
  Area: 40
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Studio Tertúlia
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Buddmeyer, Coral, Dacapo, Deca, Elettromec, Gabinete galeria, GalvaMinas, Giselle Decorações, Palowa, Studio Dentro, Templuz, Terratile, Tool Box
  Lead Architect: Ramon Dupláa
  Architecture: Caio Camargos, Vinícius Fonseca
  Construction: Ricam Engenharia - Enrico Camargos, Bruno Camargos
  Structural Engineering: Josemar Rocha
  Lighting: Templuz - Lorena Mattos, Paola Duarte, Letícia Coutinho
  City: Santo Antônio
  Country: Brazil
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Studio Tertúlia

Text description provided by the architects. Architecture as a simple and efficient support site, rooted in sustainability and modularity, Pavilhão Praia arises from a non-conventional demand for a house. It was developed initially for the CASACOR Minas 2022 exhibition, which shapes the challenge of designing a seaside building in wintertime in a place without access to the sea. The design presents this substance in a balanced way. 

Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Studio Tertúlia
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair
© Studio Tertúlia

Tectonics emerge as the design guideline since the structural elements propose an architectural solution. The proposition aims to establish a support place for users that encourage the relationship between the built environment and nature. The surroundings take part in this equation. Permeability dissolves the border between inside and outside, inviting the landscape to inhabit the design. Strictly modular, the volume unfolds in three spaces that mediate inside and outside: living room, bathroom/kitchen, and bedroom. The rigid core alone acts as the infrastructure, so the other spaces are flexible and accommodate any activity necessary. This strategy not only keeps costs low but frees the building spaces. 

Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck, Handrail
© Studio Tertúlia
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Image 18 of 24
Plan
Plan
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows, Beam
© Studio Tertúlia
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Studio Tertúlia
Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Studio Tertúlia

A simple system of wooden poles rises the building from the ground. It addresses a feeling of lightness and fluidity emphasized by its textile envelope. This character enables fast, clean construction and the ability to replicate the building lengthwise in multiple arrangements.  Constructive flexibility and structural rationality allow its transposition to any other place at any given time. After the exhibition, the building elements will travel to southern Bahia for reassembly into private seaside accommodation. More than embodied space, it is a proposal of reproducible spatial organization, expanded and set up in many different contexts for different ways of living.

Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Studio Tertúlia

Cite: "Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura" [Pavilhão Praia / Aberta Arquitetura] 17 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags