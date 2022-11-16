Dim Cloud Offices / fala

+ 5

Project Team : Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Ana Lima, Francesca Girardi, Virginia Riccieri

City : Porto

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. A dull commission: a bland office space was to be reinvented. Previous partitions were demolished and layers of plaster were peeled off from the centered concrete columns.

Two convoluted surfaces are introduced—one becomes a dividing wall, and the other makes a new ceiling. The complex intersection is carefully measured and calibrated. Secondary programs find their places behind the stepped surface. Doors are proudly present, while the floor is proudly cheap.

The blue wavy ceiling is populated by an even grid of minase lamps, suggesting references from another time and place. Beams of light are reflected on a multitude of broken surfaces. The space gleams and reverberates.