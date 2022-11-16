Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Dim Cloud Offices / fala

© Ivo Tavares Studio

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings, Renovation
Porto, Portugal
  • Architects: fala
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Project Team : Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Ana Lima, Francesca Girardi, Virginia Riccieri
  • City : Porto
  • Country : Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. A dull commission: a bland office space was to be reinvented. Previous partitions were demolished and layers of plaster were peeled off from the centered concrete columns. 

© Ivo Tavares Studio
Diagram

Two convoluted surfaces are introduced—one becomes a dividing wall, and the other makes a new ceiling. The complex intersection is carefully measured and calibrated. Secondary programs find their places behind the stepped surface. Doors are proudly present, while the floor is proudly cheap. 

Collage

The blue wavy ceiling is populated by an even grid of minase lamps, suggesting references from another time and place. Beams of light are reflected on a multitude of broken surfaces. The space gleams and reverberates.

© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

fala
Cite: "Dim Cloud Offices / fala" [Escritórios Dim Cloud / fala] 16 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992283/dim-cloud-offices-fala> ISSN 0719-8884

