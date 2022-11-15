Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai

+ 10

Houses • Moletai, Lithuania Architects: Devyni Architektai

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 145 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Leonas Garbačauskas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Ruukki Fibo , Reynaers , Steico Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Arunas Skrolis, Jurgita Liubartaite, Akvile Stonyte, Goda Serpytyte, Giedrius Atmanavicius, Marius Galdikas

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Villa the Lake is a relaxing place to enjoy quite, peace and beauty of the crystal-clear waters of the lake surrounded by the ancient forests in Moletai region, Lithuania.

The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open-concept dining area/kitchen/living room with lake view. The bedrooms face out onto the lake too, from where you can access the concrete terrace with a fire pit.

Roughly rectangular in plan, the dwelling has cutouts and sloped roofs that combine in a sculptural way. This layout prioritises connection to the landscape and indoor-outdoor living. Large windows and sliding doors connect the house's rooms with concrete terrace, grassy property and the dock.

Spacial frames and simple layout direct the focus towards the lake.

The building was designed with materials that echo the region’s agrarian typologies. Three primary materials were used for the building: wood, which forms many of the walls, slate tiles which are used in the exposed roof, as well as on certain walls and also concrete for the terrace.

Clean lines, refined detailing, and transparency are organized to bring natural light into the house and interact with the natural context.