Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Lithuania
  5. Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai

Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai

Save
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai

Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, ForestVilla The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenVilla The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableVilla The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, ChairVilla The Lake / Devyni Architektai - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Moletai, Lithuania
  • Architects: Devyni Architektai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  145
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonas Garbačauskas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ruukki, Fibo, Reynaers, Steico
  • Lead Architect : Arunas Skrolis, Jurgita Liubartaite, Akvile Stonyte, Goda Serpytyte, Giedrius Atmanavicius, Marius Galdikas
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Villa the Lake is a relaxing place to enjoy quite, peace and beauty of the crystal-clear waters of the lake surrounded by the ancient forests in Moletai region, Lithuania.

Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an open-concept dining area/kitchen/living room with lake view. The bedrooms face out onto the lake too, from where you can access the concrete terrace with a fire pit. 

Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Image 13 of 15
Site plan

Roughly rectangular in plan, the dwelling has cutouts and sloped roofs that combine in a sculptural way. This layout prioritises connection to the landscape and indoor-outdoor living. Large windows and sliding doors connect the house's rooms with concrete terrace, grassy property and the dock. 

Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Image 14 of 15
Floor plan

Spacial frames and simple layout direct the focus towards the lake. 

Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The building was designed with materials that echo the region’s agrarian typologies. Three primary materials were used for the building: wood, which forms many of the walls, slate tiles which are used in the exposed roof, as well as on certain walls and also concrete for the terrace. 

Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Wood, Facade, Concrete
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Clean lines, refined detailing, and transparency are organized to bring natural light into the house and interact with the natural context.

Save this picture!
Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Devyni Architektai
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLithuania
Cite: "Villa The Lake / Devyni Architektai" 15 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992234/villa-the-lake-devyni-architektai> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags