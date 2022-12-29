Hunan Broadcasting System Program Production Centre / HPP Architecs

+ 30

Partners In Charge : Jens Kump, Yu Wei

Design Team : Zipeng Feng, Yan Xue, Tianxiang Li, Hao Cui, Myriam Hamdi, Xi Chen, Juncheng Chen, Baldur Steimle, Maria Kohl, Dan Wang, Liu Yang, Junhua Zhou, Xiaoxing Li, Junqing Ke, Julianne Cassidy, Monon Bin Yunus, Sascha Gössinger, Julian Puchmüller, Karolina Maria Ozimek

Local Design Institute : Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.

Architectural Construction Drawing Designers : TJAD, China Construction, China IPPR, TJAD, China Construction, China IPPR,

Client : Hunan Broadcasting System

City : Changsha

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. November 2022, China Jinying TV Art Festival was held in Changsha, Hunan Province, and as the venue of the festival, the Hunan Broadcasting System (HBS) Program Production Centre opened its doors. HPP won the international design competition of this project in 2014. As Hunan's largest TV program production center, it is the leading project of the Malanshan Cultural and Creative Area and also a new city landmark, a new hub for cultural creativity, and a new tourist attraction in Hunan Province.

One Axis with Multiple Centers - Located at the east of the Hunan International Convention & Exhibition Center and south of the Window of the World, the HBS Program Production Centre, covers a site area of about 7.3 hectares and a total GFA of about 230,000 m2, is a TV program production base, featuring large performances, film and TV program production, art exhibitions, creative workshops, and visitors entertainment. The site is located on a small hill overlooking the East of Changsha. The overall planning scheme follows the terrain as ceremonial stairs. The planning idea of "One Axis with Multiple Centers" has been adopted, with all studios and supporting facilities arranged along the climbing visitor axis extending from west to east. With clear and easy pedestrian circulation, internal roads are organized around the site, crossing under the central axis between the studios to reach the backstage efficiently and independently.

Following the design idea of "Colorful Boxes", five rows of boxes have been built on the stair-shaped sites respectively, including one art gallery, and six TV production studios. All studios can be used independently or connected with others flexibly for different programs. An office loop is overlooking the allocated complex and the ceremonial plaza.

Central Axis - The central axis is 400 m long and 20 m wide, extending from the entrance square in the west to the ceremonial plaza in the east. As a covered space, it connects all studios and serves as a liner plaza for public activities. The axis space is covered by a liner roof with complete column-free space for outdoor recording, as well as a view corridor and an activity area for the public. The double-layered roof has transparent glass on the top layer and shade panels on the bottom layer filtering the direct sunlight.

Colorful Boxes - The Program Production Centre starts with an Art Gallery, which is open to the public. It will collect and exhibit videos, paintings, sculptures, and other forms of artwork to become a gate symbol for the ceremonial TV visitor axis. Following the art gallery, another five boxes form the studio cluster. Top entertainment programs and dramas on Hunan TV will be recorded here. The main facade is coated with colors from the Hunan TV identity, seeing yellow gradually change into bright red, demonstrating HBS's youthful and energetic image.

The layout concept includes a public window and a passage in each studio, through which visitors can view and follow the production process of TV programs. The indoor layout separates the public visitor access from the staff circulation, realizing space and operation efficiency at the same time. Going up the stairs along the central axis and finally reach the highest plaza and the theater studio. It can provide a venue for large-scale outdoor performances and a site for Mango TV fans to hold parties. In the future, the public can participate in various outdoor activities and enjoy the joyful atmosphere here.

Floating Office - The new office of the Program Production Centre is floating above the ceremonial square and the theatre studio is on the top. The large circular office building is supported by eight columns like a crown floating on the mountain. The whole office is 50 m above the ground so that the staff can enjoy the beautiful 360-degree scenery around the site and can be seen as the gate landmark to Changsha City from the east. HBS Program Production Centre contributes to a promising future for the film-television industry. As China's most advanced program recording and production base, the project is open, innovative, and inclusive to break the traditional pattern of isolating spectators from the program production areas. It will become a public platform for interaction and communication between spectators and staff, an inspiring and creative base for young creators, and an influential cultural landmark.