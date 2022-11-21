Applications Now Open for Masters in Architecture of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Save this picture! Matthew Hamaker, 2017. Image Courtesy of School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Since its founding in 1866, design has been part of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s (SAIC) mission of creativity, experimentation, and free expression. SAIC’s Master of Architecture and Master of Architecture in Interior Architecture programs teach the skills graduates need to enter design professions, the ambition to reimagine them, and the values to guide them as leaders. Students explore the future of how we live, work, and communicate, and cultivate diverse practices that impact culture and public life.

SAIC is currently accepting candidates for their two NAAB-accredited, STEM designated degree paths in Architecture:

Master of Architecture students master professional skills necessary to translate ideas into meaningful spatial environments. Coursework combines project-based design studios, technical courses in building structures, systems, professional practice, architectural technology, and electives in architectural history and theory. Recent external partnerships include collaboration with communities and institutions in and around Chicago and participation in the Venice Architecture Biennale and the Chicago Architecture Biennial.

Prospective MArch students interested in interior design can choose to enroll in SAIC’s Interior Architecture program, where they’ll gain all the expertise necessary for the practice of architecture while developing the sensibilities specific to the growing field of Interior Architecture. SAIC’s program is a carefully choreographed studio sequence, offering students all of the foundational skills required of an architect and the sensibilities required of the contemporary interior architect, with a grounding in the histories and theories specific to the design of interior spaces.

Students in both programs work closely with influential MArch faculty, esteemed practicing artists and designers who emphasize sustainability and community-centered design approaches. Read on for some of their accomplishments.

Save this picture! Linda Keane (far right) with students who worked as part of the Chicago River Congress Team. Image Courtesy of School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Professor Linda Keane joined SAIC in 1985 and was instrumental in establishing the Department of Architecture and Interior Architecture. Recently inducted into the American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) College of Fellows—an honor awarded to members who have made significant contributions to the architecture profession—she is an artist, architect, and academic. Keane’s approach to architecture and design focuses on sustainability, and she believes that “Design is with people and with the environment. One creates with the designed world and the natural in mind.” Keane is also the co-founder of two exemplary organizations: NEXT.cc, an educational nonprofit, and STUDIO 1032, a multidisciplinary design firm.

Save this picture! George Aye. Portrait by JP Calubaquib. Image Courtesy of School of the Art Institute of Chicago

George Aye is a faculty member in SAIC’s Department of Architecture and Interior Architecture where he teaches social innovation. Aye’s approach to design comes from his experience at past firms, where he became aware of the disconnect between projects his employers were promoting versus the for-profit projects actually being worked on. Now, Aye owns Greater Good Studio, a design firm that he co-founded dedicated to doing work exclusively for nonprofits and educational institutions. “Knowing a little more about how design intersects with all these other complex, mature disciplines that have been operating in the social sector is what we're trying to work out for the next 10 years of our business. I'd like to work out how to better understand and locate our discipline amongst all these other disciplines and learn how to work well together,” says Aye. Since founding Greater Good studio, he has worked across multiple social issues including autism, criminal justice, education, public health and health care to help uncover opportunities for innovation.

The Available City, the 2021 edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial, is a framework for a collaborative, community-led design approach that presents transformative possibilities for vacant urban spaces that are created with and for local residents. SAIC faculty members Andres Hernandez, Eric Hotchkiss, and Paola Aguirre Serrano were essential contributors to two projects being spotlighted by the biennial: The Englewood Nature Trail and Borderless Studio. The faculty involved in these projects are prime examples of the impact that SAIC faculty, alumni, and students make in the city of Chicago.

Save this picture! Sarah Aziz, 2017. Image Courtesy of School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Applications to SAIC’s MArch programs are open to students who have earned a Bachelor’s degree. Qualified candidates can see application and program details and apply online at saic.edu/aiado by January 10, 2023.