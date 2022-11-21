The New Normal: Touch-free Faucets for Restrooms in Public Buildings

After a few atypical years, the hustle and bustle of a day in the city is back to what it used to be: leaving the house and going to the office, taking the car, bus or plane, grabbing a quick bite to eat in a restaurant, stopping by a museum or a bookshop to get some fresh air and, if we have any energy left, hitting the gym before heading home. In less than 24 hours we pass through several buildings with all kinds of rooms, but they all have one thing in common: the bathroom.

Designing a bathroom can be one of the most challenging but exciting tasks for architects, as both its elements and fittings must provide a safe and hygienic experience for all those who use it on a daily basis. Before COVID-19 came along, there was already a growing trend: the use of non-contact infrared taps. As the name suggests, these are taps that are activated by a sensor that detects the movement of the hand - almost as if by magic.

In an airport, the bathroom can be the first and the last space we step into during our last hours in a city. They are also part of our last check-up in front of the mirror confirming that everything is in place, at least for the next few hours. So, to feel safe and at ease, their designs must be simple, intuitive but also efficient, as if it was our own toilet.

Considering Touch-free infrared technology in faucets can help users feel more relaxed and save valuable extra seconds. In addition, its sensor allows a flexible installation based on the "plug-and-play" principle and permits the adjustment of the automatic shut-off to the needs of the room. This results in higher efficiency of use, as it helps to reduce water consumption and thereby saves additional costs.

Since toilets are one of the only amenities an airport can offer –and probably the only space that can be regularly refurbished– it is satisfying when they are clean, aesthetically pleasing and up-to-date. Models such as Dornbracht's TARA and VAIA work particularly well in busy airports or in stylish shopping centres where there is a constant flow of people.

But functionality is not the only requirement when designing a bathroom, especially in bars and restaurants where it seems that all designs are permitted. Unlike the previous example, where restrooms are designed to fit more than a dozen people in a hurry, in these cases it is necessary to create a more intimate atmosphere. As the scale is also smaller, it is possible not to focus just on efficiency (although it is desirable too) but on the look and feel.

The washroom in a bar –just like in the rest of the rooms– can create a wide range of atmospheres by combining different materials, colours and patterns. Or even, as in the Hotel Bordoy, the bathroom can be a whole new environment within another environment. Like a capsule that takes you out of time and place.

As the space can be quite small, the main elements to play with are the walls or panels, the countertop and the accessories. Here, the Touch-free infrared technology is an easy and elegant way of keeping the space tidy.

Among others, there are two lines that meet both requirements: META and IMO. To make the most out of these, it is possible to use the contemporary gesture of dividing the bathroom layout into two parts. The first one would be an antechamber (sometimes a hidden corridor) with the washbasin and taps as the main protagonists and the second one would include the rest of a typical bathroom (the toilets and their dividers).

In the case of museums, which are inspiring spaces for visitors and creators, filled with artists who made their mark in the history of art, the vibes and the spatial stimulation excite and distract us for a couple of hours. That is, until we finish our excursion and come back to our daily routine by heading to the museum's restroom.

Sometimes it seems that the environment of a museum should maintain the feeling of "art" and creativity throughout the place, but at the same time should not compete with its main content: the artists' works. For these cases, the IMO and MEM models are classic lines that can adapt to this sort of challenge. Moreover, they are available in the colours Chrome, Durabrass (23k Gold), Platinum, Dark Platinum and in the Brushed variant for each of them, so they can easily be adapted to the different museum thematics.

In addition, from a facilities manager’s point of view, the inclusion of a Touch-free Infrared technology is a solution to their daily operations. It prevents visitors from washing their hands for too long and getting the basin, or even the floor, wet.

The Touch-free Infrared Faucets System was once a trend, but today it is "the new normal". So much so that Dornbracht's iconic TARA model (which celebrated its 30th birthday this year) is now available in a non-contact version with infrared technology. And the best thing about the classic models is that, despite technology improvements year by year, their essence remains intact.

