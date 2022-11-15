Submit a Project Advertise
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamLaxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, BedLaxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, WindowsLaxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamLaxe House / trespes.arquitectos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Renovation
La Coruña, Spain
  • Architects: trespes.arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1765 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Iván Casal Nieto
  • Lead Architects : Alberte Pérez Rodríguez, Enrique Iglesias Lima, Carlos Mosquera del Palacio
  • Collaborators : Pablo Midón Vidal, Alejandro Lastra Salazar, Víctor Amoedo Vázquez, Alejandra García Macías, Carolo Losada Soto, Andrés Laxe
  • Program : Vivienda
  • City : La Coruña
  • Country : Spain
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Iván Casal Nieto

"Memories are like plants: some of them must be quickly eliminated in order to help the rest develop, transform, flourish." Marc Augé. Las formas del olvido. Pág. 23. Gedisa. 1998

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Iván Casal Nieto

The main building is set back from the street and it is arranged on two floors. The ground floor is the older one, built more than 150 years ago and presenting 75 cm width stone load-bearing walls. Very altered, this is where the living room and the kitchen can be found. The top floor, where the bedrooms are located, comes from a later intervention. This building is fully adapted to the topography, which results in a 36 cm jump in the middle of the ground floor.

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Iván Casal Nieto
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Image 25 of 32
Plans 01
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Facade, Windows
© Iván Casal Nieto

There is a shared space with the adjoining house at the back of the dwelling (the eira). At the end of it, there can be found a storage space (the alpendre).

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam, Bed
© Iván Casal Nieto
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Image 29 of 32
Constructive section
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Iván Casal Nieto

Lastly, there’s a vegetable garden with a lemon and an orange tree at the foot of the hórreo, evoking its past. It is connected with the main road through a right of way.

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Iván Casal Nieto

The intervention creates and habitable ground floor, composed of the main building’s ground floor, the eira and the alpendre. Accessibility is resolved by the entrance patio, where there can be found quick access through a staircase and a ramp, both of which define a space that can be used for parking.

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Iván Casal Nieto

Clients stated their priorities from the beginning: to preserve and value the existing building. The project adapts to those limits while growing, for the house expands upwards by locating two bedrooms on the first floor and another one in the attic. In order to fit the third bedroom, the bathroom height is reduced to 2.20 m, resulting in bigger volumes of bedrooms.

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Iván Casal Nieto

Vertical movement is resolved by single-flight stairs and on the first floor, there’s a big 5-meter-long desk attached to it. The attic never reaches the facade, letting light through and generating a big connection space through the bedroom’s antechambers. At the end of the path, there is a net, intended for reading while watching the sky through the roof’s perforation.

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Windows, Beam
© Iván Casal Nieto
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Image 27 of 32
Sections
Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Iván Casal Nieto

The alpendre, situated in the backyard, is cleaned and improved by building a wooden lattice facade. The big front is composed of two similar-sized parts: the fixed one, where the access door is located, and the movable one, which runs over the fixed one and opens up the space. Inside it, you can find the celebration space, the laundry room, a bathroom, and storage space.

Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Iván Casal Nieto

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSpain
Cite: "Laxe House / trespes.arquitectos" [Casa Laxe / trespes.arquitectos] 15 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992121/laxe-house-tresperquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

