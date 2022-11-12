Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Luxembourg
  5. ASB House / Moreno Architecture

ASB House / Moreno Architecture

Save
ASB House / Moreno Architecture

ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeASB House / Moreno Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Sofa, TableASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairASB House / Moreno Architecture - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Walferdange, Luxembourg
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Christophe Bustin

Context. The plot is located within a Suburban development. The lot slopes slightly towards the street to the west and north. It is located inside a curve defined by the street. A slight alteration to the natural profile of the land was made in order to set up the house on a flat base.

Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Christophe Bustin
Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Christophe Bustin

Programs – Architecture. The project foresees the construction of a single-family house with very low energy consumption and a double carport incorporated in the main volume of the house. The buildable area has been defined in the PAP by parallels to the lot boundaries, which leads to a result of an arbitrary quadrilateral shape (2 opposite right angles, 1 acute angle opposite 1 obtuse angle).

Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography
© Christophe Bustin
Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© Christophe Bustin

For obvious reasons, the house does not strictly adhere to these limits and is built on a rectangular plan, almost square on most parts of this building area. Given the large dimensions of the square plan, in order to comply with the imposed roof slopes while limiting the height of the ridge, we opted for a traditional double-pitch roof.

Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Christophe Bustin
Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Image 22 of 23
Plan - First floor

Construction system. The load-bearing system is designed according to a column-beam system. This approach optimizes the space available inside the envelope.

Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Christophe Bustin
Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Christophe Bustin

Durability – Materiality. The sustainability of this project is especially evident in its maintenance. The facade elements in cladding brick, the wooden frames, and the zinc roof are all basic materials with a long life expectancy, allowing for easier maintenance of the building.

Save this picture!
ASB House / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Christophe Bustin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Moreno Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLuxembourg
Cite: "ASB House / Moreno Architecture" 12 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992076/asb-house-moreno-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags