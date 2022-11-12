ASB House / Moreno Architecture

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Context. The plot is located within a Suburban development. The lot slopes slightly towards the street to the west and north. It is located inside a curve defined by the street. A slight alteration to the natural profile of the land was made in order to set up the house on a flat base.

Programs – Architecture. The project foresees the construction of a single-family house with very low energy consumption and a double carport incorporated in the main volume of the house. The buildable area has been defined in the PAP by parallels to the lot boundaries, which leads to a result of an arbitrary quadrilateral shape (2 opposite right angles, 1 acute angle opposite 1 obtuse angle).

For obvious reasons, the house does not strictly adhere to these limits and is built on a rectangular plan, almost square on most parts of this building area. Given the large dimensions of the square plan, in order to comply with the imposed roof slopes while limiting the height of the ridge, we opted for a traditional double-pitch roof.

Construction system. The load-bearing system is designed according to a column-beam system. This approach optimizes the space available inside the envelope.

Durability – Materiality. The sustainability of this project is especially evident in its maintenance. The facade elements in cladding brick, the wooden frames, and the zinc roof are all basic materials with a long life expectancy, allowing for easier maintenance of the building.