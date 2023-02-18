COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture

+ 13

Houses • Habscht, Luxembourg Architects: Moreno Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Photographs Photographs : Christophe Bustin

Lead Architects : Pauline Lagasse, Christelle Tibor

Text description provided by the architects. The interior of this new private home in Eischen was commissioned to Moreno Architecture. The four-story house is situated on a steep site. The first floor comprises of the entrance hall, the dressing room, the laundry room, and a guest room with a private bathroom.

The staircase leading to the first two levels is emphasized by a black metal railing of more than 5 m in height. The second floor is home to a playroom and the three children's bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. The children's rooms were all conceived in white, allowing each child to personalize their space.

Customization is also apparent in bathroom mosaics, each with its own color. The living rooms are located on the garden level, on the third floor. The double height of this vast living room gives an atmosphere of space and generosity.

The cathedral ceiling with its zenithal apertures fills the room with light. The verticality is emphasized by the fireplace painted in a deeper shade. The fourth floor is reached by the wooden staircase. This level is devoted to the master suite. The very bright room is in direct relation to the glazed box of the bathroom.