COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture

COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, ShelvingCOL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, CountertopCOL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, BedroomCOL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Bed, BedroomCOL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Habscht, Luxembourg
  • Architects: Moreno Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Christophe Bustin
  • Lead Architects : Pauline Lagasse, Christelle Tibor
COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving
© Christophe Bustin

Text description provided by the architects. The interior of this new private home in Eischen was commissioned to Moreno Architecture. The four-story house is situated on a steep site. The first floor comprises of the entrance hall, the dressing room, the laundry room, and a guest room with a private bathroom.

COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Countertop
© Christophe Bustin

The staircase leading to the first two levels is emphasized by a black metal railing of more than 5 m in height. The second floor is home to a playroom and the three children's bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. The children's rooms were all conceived in white, allowing each child to personalize their space. 

COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Christophe Bustin

Customization is also apparent in bathroom mosaics, each with its own color. The living rooms are located on the garden level, on the third floor.  The double height of this vast living room gives an atmosphere of space and generosity.

COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Windows, Chair
© Christophe Bustin
COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Image 16 of 18
Plan - First floor
COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Closet, Table, Chair
© Christophe Bustin

The cathedral ceiling with its zenithal apertures fills the room with light. The verticality is emphasized by the fireplace painted in a deeper shade. The fourth floor is reached by the wooden staircase. This level is devoted to the master suite. The very bright room is in direct relation to the glazed box of the bathroom.

COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Christophe Bustin
COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Image 18 of 18
Plan - Third floor
COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Christophe Bustin

Moreno Architecture
Office

Cite: "COL Interior House Renovation / Moreno Architecture" 18 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/992072/col-interior-house-renovation-moreno-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

