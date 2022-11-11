Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Greece
  5. Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardDashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Garden, CourtyardDashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, WindowsDashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Interior Photography, FacadeDashed House / G&A Evripiotis - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Paros, Greece
  • Architects: G&A Evripiotis
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yiorgis Yerolymbos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  GRAPHISOFT, Lafarge Holcim, Miele, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Bausystems, Deloudis, Diathlasis Glass, El Greco Gallery, Gerochristos Christos, Mavris Panagiotis, Myran, Paraphernalia, SMK GROUP, Scaramagas Dimitris, Seramica A.E., Set.gr, Skandalis AE, Tapen, TsourlakisTiles, Twinmotion, +3
  • Construction Management : G&A Evripiotis
  • Landscape : OUTSIDE, Eva Papadimitriou
  • Architects In Charge : Angeliki Evripioti, Chrysanthi Almpani
  • Design Team : Stella Sarri, Evi Mendrinou, Anastasia Sigridi
  • Clients : Private
  • Structural Design : Nikolaos Mylonas
  • Mep Design : Yannis Skiadas (MEP)
  • Construction Management Team : Angeliki Evripioti, Georges Evripiotis, Stratos Stavropoulos
  • City : Paros
  • Country : Greece
Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Text description provided by the architects. The dashed house is located on the flat plane of Cambos, on the west part of Paros Island, surrounded by a typical rigid Cycladic landscape. North winds often blow as strong as 8 and 9 Beaufort in this kite-surfing enthusiasts’ haven. Dashed house, as its name suggests, follows a single main axis of a dashed line that interchanges open and enclosed spaces, creating semi-covered courtyards that are protected from the harsh winds.

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

It consists of two main units that are separated by the connective monumental space of an olive orchard. As the flatness of the land offers no main view toward the sea, each space of this single-level compound was created in order to offer unique inward and outward views through a variety of openings and volume voids. Continuity of space between the interior and the exterior is key and was achieved by large openings and the continuation of materials. Same in the interior, common use areas which are the only volumes that deviate from the straight dashed line, blend into each other with open-plan kitchens.

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Windows
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Image 24 of 29
Plan

Both units have their main entrances leading to the common-use areas through the main courtyard where a staircase offers access to the upper-level terraces. The common-use areas consist of a living and dining room area with open-plan kitchens and attached courtyards that serve as exterior dining spaces with close proximity to the swimming pools.

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Through corridors or semi-covered open spaces, one can access the private areas of the units with bedrooms, bathrooms, and storage rooms. Each bedroom and bathroom is connected to a courtyard that functions according to the room it is attached to as an exterior shower area or a lounge area accordingly.

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos
Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, Beam
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

In the exterior, the dry stone-wall volumes of the main rooms are built with local stone and are followed by white plastered ones that correspond to the enclosed open spaces. Courtyard walls incorporate screen blocks and when the spaces are covered it is by bamboo pergolas, both allow sunlight and air to flow through playfully. All doors and windows are wooden and the terrazzo floors and elements were created with material extracted from a local Parian quarry. Terrazzo floors extend to the interior where the use of local material is once again implemented in the marble kitchen counters. Exposed concrete ceilings and cement tiles complement the composition creating minimal yet warm and comfortable interior spaces.

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Through the design of Dashed House, users can experience the authenticity of Cycladic living in the same way that local residents did through the ages; protected by the weather elements, in peace with the exterior, through constant transitions between in and out, and with a deep connection to local materials and textures, all combined in the essence of true vernacular contemporary design. Text: Eva Karagkouni

Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis - Windows, Facade
© Yiorgis Yerolymbos

Cite: "Dashed House / G&A Evripiotis" 11 Nov 2022. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags