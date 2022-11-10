Submit a Project Advertise
World
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects

Poolhouse / HEIMA architects

Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, GardenPoolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior PhotographyPoolhouse / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, PatioPoolhouse / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Lithuania
  • Architects: HEIMA architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Norbert Tukaj
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Focus, Wastberg
  • Lead Architect : Povilas Žakauskas
© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Norbert Tukaj

Text description provided by the architects. A modern twist on traditional rural architecture - the 135 sq. m. Pool house by HEIMA architects is part of a larger complex of recreational buildings located in northern Lithuania. The location of the building was chosen slightly away from the rest of the complex in the central part of a hilly valley near an existing water basin. The uniqueness of the site partly dictated the architectural expression - the triangle plan-shaped building responds to all the natural views around it. 

© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj

The main element of this house is the heavy archetypal roof which contrasts with the frameless rounded corner windows. The transparency of the windows around the entire perimeter creates the impression of the roof hanging in the air. The structure supporting the roof is made up of three wooden columns, which are not only load-bearing but also serve as interior details. Accompanied by 120-centimeter height beams, and repetitive roof trusses, the wooden structure not only creates an atmosphere for the inside but also reminds us of ethnic Lithuanian house-building tradition. 

© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography
© Norbert Tukaj
Axo
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Image 26 of 26
Axo

Additionally, a 10-meter length pool, a little sand beach, and a BBQ zone were built nearby for outside activities. From the inside of the poolhouse wooden roof comes into notice. With a skylight in the center, it provides additional natural light. The grey-brown color palette of the building follows the “no boundaries with nature” idea.

© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Norbert Tukaj
© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Norbert Tukaj
Section
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Image 25 of 26
Section

Internal spaces contrasting with external shapes are revealed through a modern interior that follows the same color-material motif. The movement inside happens around three elements - the fireplace, the kitchen island, and the central volume of the utility space, leaving the perimeter of the building completely free. Large wide-opening windows let the line between outside and inside fade and a relaxing interior allows the building, the pool, and its surroundings to be enjoyed throughout all four seasons.

© Norbert Tukaj
Poolhouse / HEIMA architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Norbert Tukaj

Project gallery

