The Great Lawn City Library Of Central Park Of Pingshan / CM Design

+ 15

Design Team : Danping Chen, Buyang Zheng, Yingchuan Zhong, Liyin Zhu

Consultant : Xiaodu Liu

Client : Culture Radio Television and Sports Bureau Of Pingshan District, Shenzhen

Collaborator : Hubei Jiajing architecture Design Co.,Ltd.

City : Shenzhen

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. It's a single-story building renovation project that located in the city park, surrounded by a large lawn, with excellent sight and a prominent position that can be easily detected. The idea of design hopes to create an open and modern reading public space, it also offers commercial services such as coffee and beverage retail, and aims to build up an attractive and multifunctional small public building. As a vibrant part of the city is created for people to relax, it makes up for the shortage of high-quality indoor space for people using the park.

Under the design principles of increasing the visual communication between indoors and outdoors, the original steel structure remains while the glass curtain wall is dismantled. With the original excellent park scenery introduced into the room, people more easily sense the green and natural changes from outdoors while reading or purchasing inside. To ensure the permeability of the building facade, the ultra clear curved glass is adopted and the formation of the bookshelf is obtained by the free flow line.

In order to meet the needs of basic function, the layout of the bookshelf goes along with the plan of the glass curtain wall. The shelves are made of a 3mm thick steel plate, which is arranged in a certain size to ensure enough load for books display, and the filtering of light, and the introduction of scenery. Based on the large and pure green park as the background, the design gives the whole building a vibrant orange color. It attempts to use this single color to create a kind of continuity between interior and exterior space. The new visual possibilities are proposed in the vibrant park lawn so that the building and the park greening have a strong contrast without losing the harmony.

The setting of interior functionalization also follows simplicity and efficiency. The water bar equipment and mechanical and electrical equipment are tightly placed in three cylindrical bars with a diameter of 1200mm. Under the consideration of the space experience, stainless steel is chosen because of its clean and durability, it has the reflective properties to maintain the unity of the interior tone and modernity.

In order to enrich the experience of the behavior and movement between the building and the park after the transformation, an additional platform is built on the rooftop with the frame reinforcement. Also, it connects to the spiral staircase that is comprised of the customized steel plate, which echoes the bookshelf frame. The building form, it is totally obtained from the functional and structural factors of the building.