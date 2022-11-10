Submit a Project Advertise
World
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, FacadeMobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography, FacadeMobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography, Door, FacadeMobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior PhotographyMobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Latvia
  • Architects: NOONSOON
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  150 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Madara Gritane
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  3M, Latvijas Finieris, Polyflor
  • Lead Architects : Liena Silina
  • Client, Project Manager : Zvaigznaja Komanda
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Pavilion - a recording studio, a song creation and drum station, a stage, a DJ area and a library
  • Country : Latvia
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Madara Gritane

Text description provided by the architects. A recording studio, a song creation and drum station, a stage, a DJ area, and a library - all this is part of Zvaigznaja KUBS - a multifunctional mobile pavilion that visited and will continue to visit cities of Latvia to inspire children and young people to creative expressions in music and performing arts.

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Madara Gritane
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Image 13 of 18
Plan - Open
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade
© Madara Gritane
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Image 15 of 18
Section
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography
© Madara Gritane

Zvaigznajs KUBS is visually appealing environmental object as well as a functional platform for Zvaigznajs creative activities. The main element of the project is the walls and ceiling covered with dichromatic film, which, depending on the point of view and the light, create an unusual play of colours, transparency, and atmosphere. The design of KUBS has been influenced by the need to regularly transform and transport it. Upon arrival at the destination, the Zvaigznajs KUBS is placed at the event site, opened, connected to the electricity and the event can begin.

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, Facade
© Madara Gritane
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography
© Madara Gritane

It is a space that travels to its visitor and not the other way around, as usually. KUBS moves and activates a specific point on the map where it stops. Already this summer 2022 - in its first season - Zvaigznaja KUBS visited 23 places in Latvia, but next year it is planned to visit at least 30 more. It is an opportunity to encounter well-thought-out design and diverse creative experiences in places where it is not yet available on a daily basis.

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Madara Gritane

The success of the project is based on experience and knowledge transferred from various industries – architecture and design, automotive, music and advertising, etc.

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Image 17 of 18
Axonometric
Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography
© Madara Gritane

Zvaigznaja KUBS is intended for every person, regardless of age, social background, income, place of residence and other factors. Thanks to the support of municipalities and sponsors, the events at Zvaigznaja KUBS is free for visitors.

Mobile Pavilion Zvaigznaja KUBS / NOONSOON - Exterior Photography
© Madara Gritane

Project location

Address:Latvia

