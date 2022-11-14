Call for Submissions: 2022-23 Wood Design & Building Awards

Submit a Project Advertise
Save
The Call for Entries is now open to North American and International submissions to the 2022-23 Wood Design and Building Awards program recognizing excellence in wood architecture.

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.

Entries should showcase the use of wood products in any, or several, of their many forms and applications. Entries should also demonstrate an understanding of the special properties of wood including strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness.

A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.

2022-23 Categories:

  • Non-residential
  • Residential 
  • Architectural Interiors 
  • Remodeled 
  • International Building 
  • Other 

Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects.

Early Bird Deadline: December 1st, 2022

Submission deadline: January 20th, 2023. 

Thank you to the sponsors for their ongoing support - Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin, Wood Preservation Canada, Wood WORKS! program and the Canadian Wood Council.

See some of the past winning projects below:

Parc de la Chute-Montmorency — Experience Chute / Québec, Québec

Parc de la Chute-Montmorency — Experience Chute / Québec, Québec
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

85 Social housing at Cornellà / Barcelona, Spain

85 Social housing at Cornellà / Barcelona, Spain
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
85 Social housing at Cornellà / Barcelona, Spain
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

m.o.r.e. Cabin / Wakefield, Québec

m.o.r.e. Cabin / Wakefield, Québec
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Adidas North American Headquarters Expansion / Portland, Oregon

Adidas North American Headquarters Expansion / Portland, Oregon
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Adidas North American Headquarters Expansion / Portland, Oregon
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Tianfu Agricultural Expo Main Hall / Chengdu, China 

Tianfu Agricultural Expo Main Hall / Chengdu, China
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards
Tianfu Agricultural Expo Main Hall / Chengdu, China
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Erlev School / Haderslev, Denmark

Erlev School / Haderslev, Denmark
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Idaho Central Credit Union Arena / Moscow, Idaho

Idaho Central Credit Union Arena / Moscow, Idaho
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Berlin Metropolitan School-Sustainable extension of a GDR-era prefabricated school building / Berlin, Germany

Berlin Metropolitan School-Sustainable extension of a GDR-era prefabricated school building / Berlin, Germany
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Ashen Cabin / Ithaca, New York

Ashen Cabin / Ithaca, New York
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Clayton Community Centre / Surrey, British Columbia

Clayton Community Centre / Surrey, British Columbia
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Wii Gyemsiga Siwilaawksat Student Housing / Terrace, British Columbia

Wii Gyemsiga Siwilaawksat Student Housing / Terrace, British Columbia
Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

For more information and to submit your project(s), visit www.wooddesignawards.com or @WoodDesignAward

This award/grant/scholarship announcement was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit Grants, Scholarships & Awards" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Submissions: 2022-23 Wood Design & Building Awards" 14 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991830/call-for-submissions-2022-23-wood-design-and-building-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

