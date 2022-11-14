Call for Submissions: 2022-23 Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Waskesiu Beach House, Waskesiu, Saskatchewan. Image Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

The Call for Entries is now open to North American and International submissions to the 2022-23 Wood Design and Building Awards program recognizing excellence in wood architecture.

The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a safe, strong and sophisticated building material.

Entries should showcase the use of wood products in any, or several, of their many forms and applications. Entries should also demonstrate an understanding of the special properties of wood including strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness.

A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. reviews the submissions based on various considerations such as creativity, appropriate use of wood materials in satisfying clients’ building and site requirements, and innovative design.

2022-23 Categories:

Non-residential

Residential

Architectural Interiors

Remodeled

International Building

Other

Winning projects of the Wood Design & Building Awards program are featured in the prestigious Wood Design Awards book – Celebrating Excellence in Wood Architecture. This coveted publication is designed to inspire design and construction teams to explore the realm of possibilities of wood for their next projects.

Early Bird Deadline: December 1st, 2022

Submission deadline: January 20th, 2023.

Thank you to the sponsors for their ongoing support - Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Real Cedar, Sansin, Wood Preservation Canada, Wood WORKS! program and the Canadian Wood Council.

See some of the past winning projects below:

Parc de la Chute-Montmorency — Experience Chute / Québec, Québec

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

85 Social housing at Cornellà / Barcelona, Spain

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

m.o.r.e. Cabin / Wakefield, Québec

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Adidas North American Headquarters Expansion / Portland, Oregon

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Tianfu Agricultural Expo Main Hall / Chengdu, China

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Erlev School / Haderslev, Denmark

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Idaho Central Credit Union Arena / Moscow, Idaho

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Berlin Metropolitan School-Sustainable extension of a GDR-era prefabricated school building / Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Ashen Cabin / Ithaca, New York

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Clayton Community Centre / Surrey, British Columbia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

Wii Gyemsiga Siwilaawksat Student Housing / Terrace, British Columbia

Save this picture! Courtesy of Wood Design & Building Awards

For more information and to submit your project(s), visit www.wooddesignawards.com or @WoodDesignAward