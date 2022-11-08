Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Umani Hotel / STARH

Umani Hotel / STARH

Save
Umani Hotel / STARH

Umani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, ForestUmani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, FacadeUmani Hotel / STARH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, BeamUmani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, Chair, Handrail, Deck, Balcony+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
Bulgaria
  • Architects: STARH
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Dian Stanchev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Grohe, ETEM, JAF, Orona Pecres, POLARIS, Pava Resine, Regips
  • Lead Architect : Svetoslav Stanislavov
  • Architects : Dimitar Katsarov, Hristo Dushev, Iva Kostova, Petar Nikolov, Borislav Stanchev, Ivan Kovachev, Debora Dimitrova, Sanya Kovacheva, Georgi Pasev, Vladimir Kavaev, Svetlana Yaneva, Alexandra Kechovska
  • Country : Bulgaria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Dian Stanchev

Text description provided by the architects. Umani Hotel is located in close proximity to Golden Sands Nature Park near the city of Varna, Bulgaria, and looks over directly towards the Black Sea. Walking around the area, one could see the building slowly appearing behind dozens of oaks and acers, almost like mimicry. Even though the site is significantly busy due to Golden Sands Resort nearby, the space of Umani Hotel appears as a natural barrier and insulation for serenity.

Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Dian Stanchev

Initially, the program of client was for an apartment building. However, later on in the process, he decided to turn it into a hotel building, as well as personally manage it, and took that as his mission. The plot of land is significantly sloped from west to east, surrounded by a pristine landscape with valuable tree species and natural rock formations.

Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Image 24 of 26
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Dian Stanchev

The concept of the project is to create a contextual building that fits easily into the natural environment, that looks light, airy, and unobtrusive. This is a building that works well together with all elements of the surroundings and landscape, while enhancing its beauty without being dominant. The simplistic design is entirely subordinated to the natural features of the property - a strictly orthogonal rectangular prism that fits between the tall trees and the massive rocks, and lands in between without disturbing the densely landscaped screen.

Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Dian Stanchev

In order to achieve a greater mimicry, the design of the facades is entirely completed in vertical Finnish Тhermоwood battens, that encircles the entire structure. Dynamic is introduced by taking away from the volume in several places where loggias are formed, while they are emphasized by the clean line of the glass.

Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dian Stanchev
Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Steel
© Dian Stanchev

The clear floor plans and maximally large windows of the hotel rooms allow them to change their view in height - from the richness of the vegetation to the endless expanse of the sea horizon, which gradually appears. Umani Hotel has a humane way of influence - both because of its delicate intervention and because of the peaceful experience it brings.

Save this picture!
Umani Hotel / STARH - Exterior Photography, Chair, Handrail, Deck, Balcony
© Dian Stanchev

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Golden Sands, Bulgaria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
STARH
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsBulgaria
Cite: "Umani Hotel / STARH" 08 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991829/umani-hotel-starh> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags