  5. House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography, ForestHouse in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Vouvry, Switzerland
House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Séverin Malaud

Text description provided by the architects. As part of a wine-growing context, the new building reinterprets the attributes of the gatehouses – small utilitarian winegrower's construction – and the retaining walls that structure the landscape. The successive plinths, fashioned from old planks of raw wood, are anchored in the slope and create landings that mark out the path.

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography
© Séverin Malaud

On this mineral, pedestal stands a light wooden volume, with an aluminum sheet roof protecting the whole of an aerial cap. In addition to the use of raw materials, the whole composition links the building to the terroir and its particular work in the vineyard.

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Séverin Malaud
House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Séverin Malaud
House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Séverin Malaud

Herringbone shutters – a bourgeois motif borrowed from the cures – compose variations of facades according to needs. A pergola and railing cling along the base like a vine trellis.

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Séverin Malaud

Under the generous height of a thin beam ceiling, the living space revolves around a central piece of furniture comprising the various services. The slender proportion of the large French windows enhances the generous atmosphere of the ground floor like a piano nobile. A small cavern dug into the mass of a wall of vines, is housed in an introverted way within the site.

House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod - Interior Photography, Windows
© Séverin Malaud

Project gallery

About this office
Madeleine architectes
Office
Studio Francois Nantermod
Office

WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSwitzerland
Cite: "House in the Vineyards in Vouvry / Madeleine architectes + Studio Francois Nantermod" 04 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991669/house-in-the-vineyards-in-vouvry-madeleine-architectes-plus-studio-francois-nantermod> ISSN 0719-8884

