World
Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDomesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDomesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeDomesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail+ 20

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Martin de los Andes, Argentina
  • Project And Management : Sofía Botteri Cappa, Patricio Connell
  • General Coordinator : Rosalía Vicente
  • Architects : José Chaves, José Mesia, Agustín Ichuribehere, Agustín Ledo
  • Translator : Juana Issel
  • Structural Calculation : Andres Domínguez
  • City : San Martin de los Andes
  • Country : Argentina
Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ignacio Uranga

Text description provided by the architects. The subjective nature of the landscape –as an individual and collective construction- is a fundamental characteristic of development projects. The perception space becomes information for the architectural project when the contemporary landscape is considered an inescapable unifying component. Lefebvre, Henri (Production of Space)

Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ignacio Uranga

Originally, the city of San Martín de los Andes, in Neuquén, Argentina, was a mountain village mainly supported by forestry development. Nowadays, it is established as one of the most prominent tourist spots in the country. Its placement nestled in the Andes mountain range has become the fundamental feature of imagining our current housing development.

Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ignacio Uranga

Nature leads to architecture. The building stands freely in a limited plot in response both to the immediate environment as well as to the scale of the landscape and the city as a whole.

Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Image 12 of 20
Ground floor plan
Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Image 16 of 20
Longitudinal Section

A series of morphological and material studies on part of the “landscape matter” resulted in the use of metallic black rock on the outside and plain white inner spaces. The management of scale, the angular solutions, and the small windows with no regular patterns reinforce the overall expressive concept. The building borrows from local tradition for construction and incorporates new technologies through energy-efficient systems and rainwater storage for irrigation.

Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Ignacio Uranga

Sculpting the landscape. Landscape pictures, pieces of mountain and sky, snowy mountaintops, burning fireplaces. White walls paint a shelter and home. A small stone echoing patios. Terraces high above the clouds. “Domesticated Mountains” in a landscape sculpted to be inhabited. An archetypal model blending with the image of the city, springing to the future and rooted in the past. Matter and memory are in tune with Henry Bergson. Architecture and environment form a temporal and spatial blend.

Domesticated Mountain Housing Complex / Estudio Botteri-Connell - Windows
© Ignacio Uranga

