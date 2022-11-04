MO Bakery / Masquespacio

+ 30

Client : Rightgrain

City : Al Khobar

Country : Saudi Arabia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The first point to be highlighted during the initial conversations was that the main attraction from MO would be the baked goods, presented in the space as jewels with authentic and renewable flavors. For this reason, Masquespacio started to develop a concept based on water which creates magic and life, but it is also the base of any bakery. At the same time, water is an element that can distort reality and change our point of view, which is the perfect matching point with MO’s philosophy to do things differently.

The space hereby was divided into 3 different parts that each present a phase in the process of making baked goods and coffee with water as the main ingredient. We first have the “liquid state”, where the dough is mixed with water and which makes the connection point of all the different areas of MO’s interior.

In the bar zone, a huge waterfall is recreated that makes clear that the central point of the space is the bar with its delicious products for sale. The waterfall was created by sandblasting each tube to create the illusion shape of water and the frosting feeling of what is beyond. In front of the bar, we can find the “solid-state” or “ice” area where a huge series of lamps that represent ice is the main attraction point, while next to it we can see some gigantic bulbs showcasing the “gaseous state” as a series of fire bulbs to represent the moment when the pastry is baked in the oven.

Concerning the furniture, every item has been customized and designed for the project, offering different seating options to create different experiences for the visitors from low lounge seating and shared tables to high stools and semi-private couple seating. A grey and white color palette has been chosen with metallic finishes for the tables and fabrics to generate reflections that create the distortion that could be made by water.

On the other hand, the lighting incorporates fully controllable RGB lighting to set the moods that could convert the space to a different status, being able to represent the overall “different space’ within a space, in campaigns, engagements, or talks, which is also extended by the reflections of the space in chrome fabrics, tables and spheres creating another level of optical fusion. This space is not solid. It is interchangeable and dynamic following what the brand has to say. Welcome to the new mood branding.