Webinar: ArchDaily and designboom Talk Future of Healthcare Facilities with Corian® Design, Studio Fluid, Operamed & NOAS Sweden

Combining high style with low maintenance, Corian® Design’s Solid Surface aids designers and architects to create healthy spaces for complete peace of mind. designboom and ArchDaily continues its three-part webinar series with the material producer, this time to explore the future of healthcare facilities. Including Studio Fluid, Operamed and NOAS Sweden, leading architectural and design experts join the conversation which can be watched live – register here.

Save this picture! (top left to bottom right) Zorana Vasic, Co-founder and Designer at Studio Fluid; Carlo Busolin, Product Marketing Manager at Operamed; and Johan Dahlberg, Business Developer at NOAS Sweden; and Lukasz Gagalo, EMEA Commercial Segment Marketing Leader at Corian® Design. Image

The future of healthcare design: Hygiene and infection control in healthcare facilities

Healthcare facilities must meet the most demanding of standards, not only in aesthetics and durability but, most importantly, hygiene. Corian® Design’s Solid Surface aids architects and designers in realizing successful healthcare environments. The material’s non-porous properties mean it is efficient to disinfect, highly durable and easily renewed in creating seamless high-touch surfaces. Applications range from operating theaters with Corian® wall cladding to bed-head units in patient rooms, laboratory benches and surgical scrub-stations – all with no crevices for bacteria to hide.

Corian® Design joins Studio Fluid, Operamed and NOAS Sweden

Moderated by ArchDaily, Content Operations Manager Daniela Porto will lead the conversation with Lukasz Gagalo, EMEA Commercial Segment Marketing Leader at Corian® Design, and experts from design practices that are shaping the future of healthcare facilities. These voices include Zorana Vasic, Co-founder and Designer at Studio Fluid; Carlo Busolin, Product Marketing Manager at Operamed; and Johan Dahlberg, Business Developer at NOAS Sweden.

These architectural and design experts share case studies of recently realized projects that are shaping new possibilities in the design of future healthcare facilities. To start, Studio Fluid brings this future into the present day with a spotless, all-white clinic in Novi Sad, Serbia that achieves a sci-fi-like appearance in its quest for purity. Operamed renovates 13 rooms of a 1980s hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel into the golden standard of operating theaters using the most cutting-edge technology. With form following function, NOAS Sweden then reveals their soft, curved sink designs which are serving surgeries for extremely long life-cycles. Each project highlights the collaborative possibilities with Corian® Design, the key benefits of Solid Surface, and what designs we will see in the future of healthcare facilities.

Save this picture! Operating room of Raphael Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel; wall cladding in Corian® Solid Surface; project by Operamed. Image Courtesy of Operamed

On November 22, the moderated webinar is only viewable to registered attendees, who can ask questions to the experts from Studio Fluid, Operamed, NOAS Sweden and Corian® Design. Afterwards, the recording of the webinar will premiere on both ArchDaily and designboom.

Save this picture! Miljöbild operations vaskar – Lund Malmö; sink system design by NOAS Sweden. Image Courtesy of NOAS Sweden

About

Corian® Solid Surface is a surfacing material produced and marketed by the Corian® Design business of DuPont. It realizes creative visions, turning conceptual ideas into reality. It aids architects and designers in more than only exterior cladding. Other fields of innovation include healthcare, hospitality and retail interior design, hygienic kitchen and bathroom application, and many more.

designboom and ArchDaily team up with Corian® Design to moderate and broadcast an exclusive yet free three-part webinar series. The first, ‘the future of cladding: digital & sustainable fabrication of facade panels’, can be watched on designboom and ArchDaily, here. The second webinar, ‘the future of healthcare design: hygiene and infection control in healthcare facilities’, is live on Tuesday November 22, 2022 from 4pm CET – register here.

