World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. France
  Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA

Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Maisons-Alfort, France
Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia

Text description provided by the architects. Our project for the ONF’s new headquarters addresses multiple issues: the urban transformation of one of Maisons-Alfort’s strategic sites, providing the office headquarters with a modern outlook inspired by the 21st-century open space architecture, and the acknowledgment of contemporary ecological challenges through the use of woodwork.

Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Grazia

Located on the grounds of the National Veterinary School of Maisons-Alfort, the ONF House is simultaneously facing the Avenue du General Leclerc and the school’s gardens. This blending of two different environments is reflected in a double volume, consisting of a north-easterly front and a carved South-West volumetry. At the center of the building, the successive corbels mark the angle and overhang on the forecourt, guiding the visitor inside the building.

Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair
© Sergio Grazia

The latter is then extended by a central space that gathers all essential services at the heart of the building and leads to the garden. Not only does the wooden structure that supports the building offers great flexibility in design, but it also allows the creation of large and welcoming workspaces. As a tree, a vertical axis holds multiple office floors that radiate around it. The lattice girders' structure connects to it as branches to a trunk, therefore generating large open spaces with great visual continuity, limiting the structural bearing points to the center.

Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Image 12 of 12

Under the roof, the southwestern wing hosts an alternative shared work environment, dedicated to collective emulation. Three office spaces open on one another, communicating physically and visually, extending towards the outside, and offering multiple forms of appropriation. The wood material that unifies the whole building is used in many ways that go beyond its prime structural role. Through its role as furniture, wall cladding, or floor covering, the essence, texture, hue, and aspect of the wood are explored and staged within the different entities of the building.

Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam, Windows
© Sergio Grazia

+ Highlight wood’s various qualities while generating innovative workspaces
+ Allow high flexibility and mutability through the use of wood construction

Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Sergio Grazia

Project gallery

Project location

Address:94700 Maisons-Alfort, France

About this office
Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme
Office
Atelier WOA
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsFrance
Cite: "Office National des Forêts Headquarters / Vincent Lavergne Architecture Urbanisme + Atelier WOA" 06 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991591/office-national-des-forets-headquarters-vincent-lavergne-architecture-urbanisme-plus-atelier-woa> ISSN 0719-8884

