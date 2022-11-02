Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, ArcadeHiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Living RoomHiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 34

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Hiroshima, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Facade
© SS

Architecture that intersects time, space, and people in Hiroshima. Hiroshima Andersen “brings joy and happiness to tables” through bread. This is a reconstruction plan for the flagship store in its birthplace. Under the concept of “crossing of time,” we pursued a plan to renew the building while preserving and integrating elements of the bombed former building with modern design. The concept of “crossing of space” is materialized by enabling visitors to encounter the natural environment of Hygge* Park after passing through the bustling arcade town and bakery market reminiscent of Denmark. The “crossing of people” is created by the gate-shaped structure itself that forms the interior. The crossings are represented by cross-shaped pillars. *Hygge: Danish word meaning a warm and cozy feeling arising from human interaction

Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade, Windows
© SS
Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 27 of 34
Plan - First Floor
Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Living Room
© SS

Inheriting the bombed Hiroshima Andersen building. The former building was a two-story RC building, designed by Nagano Uheiji. After the atomic bombing, it was restored and had been used as a bakery with many extensions and renovation works. This building has historic value because its location is the third closest to ground zero among existing bombed buildings, and it is loved as a bakery that “brings joy and happiness”. At the time of demolition, part of the bombed exterior wall was preserved and reinstalled on the east exterior wall of the new store. In order to preserve the brickwork and the form, including the window frames and decorations, the entire building was cut out and sliced by leaving a 65mm section of artificial stone to make it into PCa boards.

Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© SS
Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Image 28 of 34
Plan - Second & Third Floors
Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© SS

From Building Unit to Block. Fusion of Historic Heritage and New Design. In the new Hiroshima Andersen, the scale has been reduced by combining functions, such as adopting a central kitchen, etc. The building is open to the arcade and Hygge Park, and the first floor “Bakery Market Street” connects to the market and nature creates communication and wandering space for people with the composition of a market. The RC structural frame allows the formation of basic facilities such as bread production and kitchen, creates zoning and flow lines for wandering around and extends the design to the furniture, which is integrated with the spaces, rooms, and interiors.

Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Arcade
© SS

In the park that covers about ¼ of the site, flat beams function as both balconies and canopies and enable the exterior to be actively used for events. Also, two stairs are installed making the park an atrium for the city, connecting in a 3-dimensional manner to multiple uses such as shops, restaurants, party venues, etc. The bombed external walls have been preserved, and the history and memories of the city residents have been carefully passed down to the next generation, by the use of interior finishing materials, furniture, light fittings, etc., that were used in the old shop. On the other hand, the interior and exterior of the façade, mainly concrete, glass, and oak, the signage scheme, furniture and fixtures, wrapping paper, and uniforms have been renewed in a modern style. The image of Hiroshima Andersen has been recreated by this modern “crossing”.

Save this picture!
Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© SS

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:7-1 Hondōri, Naka Ward, Hiroshima, 730-0035, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Hiroshima Andersen Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 02 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991562/hiroshima-andersen-commercial-building-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags