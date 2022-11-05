STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge

+ 21

Hotels, Apartments • Pekin, China Architects: Meyer-Grohbrügge

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2019

Lead Architect : Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge

Architects : Frank Wang, Miao Zhou, Sophia Frommel

City : Pekin

Country : China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Stey is a new solution to urban living, offering a smarter, more connected way of a city home. Combining traditional hospitality with digital solutions, they have created an integrated re-renting system that enables tenants to share their homes and save on rent – providing the maximum in freedom and mobility. It offers an innovative blend of home, hotel, and co-living spaces.

Equipped with shared living rooms, offices, meeting rooms, community kitchens, gyms, and laundry each Stey also features public functions and services, which, depending on location are forming different identities and atmospheres.

Meyer-Grohbrügge designed and art directed the first four locations in Beijing, which are meant to be the starting point for soon-established Stey communities across Asia.

The idea of time-shifted sharing, blending different functions, and the spatialization of the digital was the starting point and interest of our design process, which addressed different scales and programs from revamping whole buildings and facades to furniture design.