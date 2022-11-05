Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge

STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge

Save
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge

STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, CountertopSTEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Table, ChairSTEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairSTEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair, Windows+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels, Apartments
Pekin, China
  • Architects: Meyer-Grohbrügge
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Lead Architect : Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge
  • Architects : Frank Wang, Miao Zhou, Sophia Frommel
  • City : Pekin
  • Country : China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Chair, Countertop
Courtesy of Meyer-Grohbruegge

Text description provided by the architects. Stey is a new solution to urban living, offering a smarter, more connected way of a city home. Combining traditional hospitality with digital solutions, they have created an integrated re-renting system that enables tenants to share their homes and save on rent – providing the maximum in freedom and mobility. It offers an innovative blend of home, hotel, and co-living spaces.

Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Countertop, Shelving
Courtesy of Meyer-Grohbruegge
Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
Courtesy of Meyer-Grohbruegge

Equipped with shared living rooms, offices, meeting rooms, community kitchens, gyms, and laundry each Stey also features public functions and services, which, depending on location are forming different identities and atmospheres.

Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Meyer-Grohbruegge

Meyer-Grohbrügge designed and art directed the first four locations in Beijing, which are meant to be the starting point for soon-established Stey communities across Asia.

Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
Courtesy of Meyer-Grohbruegge
Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Image 19 of 21
Diagram

The idea of time-shifted sharing, blending different functions, and the spatialization of the digital was the starting point and interest of our design process, which addressed different scales and programs from revamping whole buildings and facades to furniture design.

Save this picture!
STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Courtesy of Meyer-Grohbruegge

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Meyer-Grohbrügge
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsChina
Cite: "STEY Apartments & Hotels / Meyer-Grohbrügge" 05 Nov 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991476/stey-apartments-and-hotels-meyer-grohbrugge> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags