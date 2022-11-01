Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Portugal
  5. PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook

PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook

PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook

PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Exterior Photography, FacadePHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, LightingPHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, HandrailPHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, Arch+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Porto Salvo, Portugal
  • Architects: Openbook
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Andreu World, Celenit, Interface, Burel Factory, Innovus, SILOGIA, WINCANDERS
  • Developer : Taguspark
  • Contractor : DST Group
  • Project Manager : Alphalink
  • City : Porto Salvo
  • Country : Portugal
PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The PHC Software head-office building is located at Taguspark, a technology office park, in Oeiras Valley, close to Lisbon.  With an area of 4,000m2, the building's facade reveals two distinct layers that explore the balance between the opaque and the transparent. The concrete shell that envelops the inner glass volume adds dynamism to the overall edifice and highlights the connection between the interior and the exterior.  

PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, Arch
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

The permeability and curvilinear language of the shell accentuate the play of light and shadow of the building's architectural design and mark its surroundings. Formal on the outside, informal on the inside. When arriving at the building, one is faced with its formalism materialized in concrete and glass, and as we progress to its interior, one is faced with a design that fully explores the interactions of a state-of-the-art workplace. 

PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Image 18 of 22
Plan
PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG
PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Image 19 of 22
Plan
PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

The triple-height entrance hall serves as the connection hub between the main interior spaces, identified via a discrete chromatic palette. In the four large areas that set the overall space, it is possible to find workstation areas and meeting rooms with different purposes and typologies, complemented by social areas. 

PHC Software Headquarters / Openbook - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra / FG+SG

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Edifício Núcleo Central, 100, 2740-122 Porto Salvo, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsPortugal
