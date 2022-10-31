Córrego Grande Linear Park / JA8 Arquitetura Viva

+ 16

Park • Florianópolis, Brazil Architects: JA8 Arquitetura Viva

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 17676 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2016

Photographs Photographs : Lio Simas

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Casas D'agua , Cassol , DIPROTEC , Engemix , Grupo Coesa |MZ Grupo , Lajes Treliçadas Eldorado , Madeireira Baía Sul , Madeireira Primavera , Saneamento Pré Moldados Industria e Comércio , Santa Rita - Pedra Branca , Serralheria Ferromix , Zulmak

Architects In Charge : Clarice Castro Wolowski, Aline Buss, Elisa Lodetti, Cesar Floriano dos Santos

Project Management : Luciano Silvy

Engineering : AR Engenharia

Structural Engineers : Grande Sul Enegenharia

Site Supervision : Starc Engenharia

City : Florianópolis

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Córrego Grande Linear Park is configured by the implementation of low-impact structures in a preservation area, consisting of a 30-meter retreat from the watercourse banks.

The park allows public enjoyment of this natural space, safeguarding the maintenance of the fauna and flora, contemplates the creation of appropriation points that are interconnected by a walking track and cycle path that runs through the entire length of the stream, creating an opportunity for a transversal connection between localities bordering the course of the water crossing the limits of the road system.

The project's guiding concepts are:

Connectivity: locally integrating the areas through functional elements: paths for pedestrians and cyclists, the bridge, and decks that connect the park to private developments. The visual and physical connection between the buildings and the public areas was worked on to dynamize the public space.

Accessibility: access to the “city for people”, a welcoming and kind city, with planned public spaces, and quality urban equipment is the main focus of this project.

Appreciation of nature: permeates everything that was designed. The Park is a unique environment that enhances the previously abandoned stream, there was almost no visual or physical contact between it and the city. The native flora was explored in the project, setting the surrounding streets and the park; as well as restoring degraded spaces.

The main element is the large bridge for cyclists and pedestrians. Our proposal to exclude the passage of motorized vehicles was approved by the government, puts human beings first, and prioritizes active transport. The bridge, with wooden floors and corten steel railing, has wide headboards, in order to create space for large gatherings, such as musical performances and fairs. It's a square bridge.

The existing vegetation around the stream was maintained and contoured by the design of the bridge, resulting in shapes that embrace the local nature and offer people direct contact with the treetops.

Leisure equipment was included in the more open areas, preserving the space already occupied by nature. The materials chosen are natural and keep the soil permeable. The entire area that was degraded was planted with native trees.

We emphasize the direct connections of private buildings with the park. This strategy provides greater ownership by the local community. Areas that would be the back of the buildings became fronts for the park. Thus, the public space gained more open doors in its direction and consequently more security.

In the long project process, many meetings reconciled ideas, uniting the public power, the community, and the entrepreneurs of the new neighboring buildings. The community actively participated, and their voice and strength consolidated a Conduct Adjustment Term, in which the execution of the park was defined. The construction companies accepted the public-private partnership and paid the costs of carrying out these works. The developed project revitalizes and enriches the urban fabric, promotes the appropriation of public use, and generates dynamism in the region.