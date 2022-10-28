Submit a Project Advertise
  Silver Back House / GSBN Studio

Silver Back House / GSBN Studio

Silver Back House / GSBN Studio
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

© Katherine Lu

Marrickville, Australia
Text description provided by the architects. A two-storey terrace house addition sought to transform something familiar into a captivating architectural hybrid. An unsuspecting terrace house presents to the street, while a shiny silver volume plays peek-a-boo with the rear lane: Silver Back. Designed for a young family to grow within, Silver Back is a haven in the vibrant suburb of Marrickville.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Inspired by the raw, tactical nature of exposed materials, Silver Back celebrates a functional approach to design. Reminiscent of rural Australian architecture, the addition is clad entirely in corrugated sheet metal. In contrast to its neighbors, the new metal box conceals a warm, open interior with a spiral stair that stitches the old with the new. Subtle curves spun from the spiral form a new entry procession that squeezes between the courtyard and bathroom before entering the combined kitchen and dining. Warm boxwood joinery flanks both sides of the space with a concrete floor set down to meet the porous pavers outside.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Upstairs the curves continue around a built-in bath and within the master bedroom. Together with the natural hues of tiles, joinery, and sisal flooring, the softness of the interior juxtaposes the otherwise harsh, protective exterior cladding. Playful volumes protrude and puncture the metal facade to break the seamlessness of the corrugated cladding, creating privacy via pockets of greenery. The facade articulation enlivens both the interior spaces and external views from the streetscape.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

Silver Back is a curious piece of architecture that has brought a new spirit to the dominant laneway typology. It exhibits how simple interventions can transform existing structures to suit the ever-changing needs of new occupants. Strategic moves in form and materiality work together to create an inspired home for the family and community alike.

© Katherine Lu
© Katherine Lu

