The Gate Installation / Melike Altınışık Architects

+ 17

Design : Melike Altınışık

Project Team : Bengü Özmutlu, Elifcan Merden, Ece Tunca

Creative Media Lead : Bengü Özmutlu

Project Creative Consultant : Melih Altınışık

Assistant Team : Selen Bektaş, Nursena Çolak, Abdullah Mallah, Mert Nalıncıoğlu, Duru Yolaç, Şeyma Olcay

Curation : In-Between Design Platform

Sponsor : Yapı Kredi World

Digital Fabrication : MAALab

Fabrication : DDF - Dream Design Factory

Country : Turkey

Text description provided by the architects. Turkish practice Melike Altınışık Architects – MAA, which has gained international recognition with its futuristic designs all over the world, especially in Istanbul and Seoul, takes part with the “THE GATE” interactive installation, at Tersane Istanbul (Golden Horn Port) in the 21st Brand Conference curated by In-Between Design Platform and led by Yapı Kredi World.

“Where, how and what do we live? What kind of universe do we turn into to live?'' Melike Altınışık Architects - MAA designed “THE GATE” with these questions that do not have a single answer and are still in pursuit of answers. MAA presents an interactive spatial interface between “present” and “future” in “THE GATE” installation. At the same time, MAA aims to give a new perspective that is sustainable awareness to heal the wounds we left to nature and humanity for the lives of the future.

“THE GATE” appeared at the intersection of 550 years of mossy and stratified history like the Tersane and exists at the intersection of nature and humanity. “THE GATE” exists in a fuzzy “moment” and “space” that includes movement, social encounter, and perceptual existence with the observer. People are in ongoing questioning throughout their life. “Present and Future” is a general expression in nature and the universe expresses the principle of duality and complementarity. It is in an opposite duality such as natural-humane, beautiful-ugly, good-evil, chaos-order, but cannot define itself without the other. Actually, all spatial and functional transformations in the historical process of the Tersane, are a duality of continuity in its natural environment, reflecting discontinuity. It finds its place in all these contrasts, dilemmas, balances, and complementarities. It keeps a new frame on the place that it physically owns in its current location. People experience thresholds and are not aware of them before from this frame. People dream of the land when they see the sea, the sky when they touch the earth, the day when they know the night, and the "future" when they live in the “present”.

“THE GATE” refers to the historical process that surrounds it in the physical layer with the corten material, which takes the lead in its location. “THE GATE” keeps a new frame with a corten gate without corners to the city, which contains contradictions, dualities, and the definition of limitlessness. At the same time, it blurs all dualities thanks to the perforated reflective surface in its center. People face the city in this special area where the land and the sea are the thresholds. Humans have the opportunity to observe themself and what they leave behind while experiencing “THE GATE”.

“THE GATE” conveys the story of the present and the future with a digital layer that dialogues with a reflective perforated metal surface at the intersection. “THE GATE” confronts the observer with the world of “Present” and “Future” at the intersection of time thanks to the digital layer AR (Augmented Reality Technology). The “Present” interface creates scenarios in the AR world to make visible the climate problems that are shaking our world and lives more and more every day and to raise awareness.

“THE GATE” enables the experience of today's destruction of nature in an ever-changing world, the surreal destruction of the urban landscape. In the “future” interface, people begin to understand the return of wild nature (re-wilding nature) with the changing and developing technological tectonics. In the “future” wild nature will be revived and Humans, Nature, and technology will mingle in harmonic balance. Revived nature will tell the story of a struggle to cope with today's climate crisis.

“THE GATE” creates a sustainable bridge between the present and the future and says what they want to say from the AR Interface. It brings people face-to-face with different scenarios apart from their own morphology. “THE GATE” does not transform, “THE GATE” is a metamorphosis itself. This journey, which “THE GATE” has established in time, is the questioning of one's self in nature.

“THE GATE” is the experience of the balance of human, nature and technology.