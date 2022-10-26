Submit a Project Advertise
World
Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context

Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context

Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, CourtyardOutdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardOutdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenOutdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Patio+ 28

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Extension
Nederweert, The Netherlands
  Architects: De Nieuwe Context
  Area: 292
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Joey Rademakers
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Coating, VANDERSANDEN
Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Joey Rademakers
Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joey Rademakers

Text description provided by the architects. This outdoor living space on the exceptionally large plot in Nederweert separates the front yard from the back yard and the garden. The storage room was already there, but the residents wanted to create a comfortable outdoor area with enough space to eat together or throw a party.

Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joey Rademakers
Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Image 18 of 28
Plan - Site

The design refers to the pragmatics of the rural shed. The beauty lies in the details. The deviating vowels are laid in a block bond and follow the lines of the building.

Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joey Rademakers
Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Joey Rademakers

The concrete slabs follow the lines of the original building and continue seamlessly into the striking swimming pool. The steel construction has the red of the red lead, which is used to prevent rust. The corrugated sheet continues into the gutter. 

Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Patio
© Joey Rademakers

The Siberian larch wood, which is used for the roof construction, is a light and affordable type of wood that is resistant to weather influences. Moreover, this wood is very sustainable.

Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Joey Rademakers

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 6031 Nederweert, The Netherlands

About this office
De Nieuwe Context
Office

