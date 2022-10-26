Outdoor Living Space Nederweert / De Nieuwe Context

+ 28

Design : Joey Rademakers

City : Nederweert

Country : The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. This outdoor living space on the exceptionally large plot in Nederweert separates the front yard from the back yard and the garden. The storage room was already there, but the residents wanted to create a comfortable outdoor area with enough space to eat together or throw a party.

The design refers to the pragmatics of the rural shed. The beauty lies in the details. The deviating vowels are laid in a block bond and follow the lines of the building.

The concrete slabs follow the lines of the original building and continue seamlessly into the striking swimming pool. The steel construction has the red of the red lead, which is used to prevent rust. The corrugated sheet continues into the gutter.

The Siberian larch wood, which is used for the roof construction, is a light and affordable type of wood that is resistant to weather influences. Moreover, this wood is very sustainable.