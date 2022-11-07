Energy Efficiency in Glazed Architecture: Download Guardian Glass' Free eBook

Save this picture! House of the Desert. Image Courtesy of Guardian Glass

Few materials offer the design flexibility of high-performance glass to help achieve energy efficiency, and often without compromising aesthetics. It can be beautiful yet versatile, innovative yet timeless, able to inspire but also help save energy and promote well-being. Guardian Glass's new eBook introduces some important topics that begin to demonstrate how glass can do this.

Among the topics covered in the eBook are:

The ability of glass to encourage making the most of spaces by increasing natural light, providing views to the outside, helping to control temperature and reducing noise.

Its ability to offer energy efficiency and design flexibility to help achieve sustainability goals and objectives.

Its ability to be used to retrofit existing buildings to help save resources.

Case Study: Mass DOT

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (Mass DOT) District 3 Administration Building can be found as a case study in another eBook by Guardian Glass– Glass: a versatile and energy efficient solution for different climates | Guardian Glass –, which stands to become a showcase for net zero energy performance on the East Coast once certified. Its IGUs use Guardian SunGuard® SNX 62/27 and IS 20 low-E coatings on UltraClear® low-iron glass. This makeup delivers ample visible light, reduces solar heat gain and provides thermal efficiency to the whole system, exemplifying the Guardian commitment to stewardship.

