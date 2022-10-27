Submit a Project Advertise
World
BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: em-estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5308
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Lorena Darquea Schettini, Ixca Ledezma
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Cemex, Eurovent, Herralum, Imperquimia, Mabe, Napresa, Porcelanite, URREA, Yale
  • Lead Architect : Francisco Javier Esqueda Martínez, Iván Esqueda Martínez
  • City : Guadalajara
  • Country : Mexico
BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Text description provided by the architects. Bit Loft is located on the corner of Colon Avenue and Montenegro Street, in the Historic Center of Guadalajara, in the Mexicaltzingo neighborhood, a very traditional area of the city. It is an apartment building designed for people who prioritize a central location in the city and to have public amenities on the premises for work and recreation.

BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

The project is located in the plot of the former Hercules Mosaic factory, where the building, with heritage value, located on Montenegro Street is preserved and restored. The proposal integrates the existing historical building with an extension that has a contemporary language that seeks, through contrast, to establish a dialogue with the traditional architecture of the city.

BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

The openings in the façade of the building on Colón Avenue, where the main access is located, seek, through its verticality, to have a relationship with traditional windows but with a different rhythm to that existing in the historical buildings. On top of the historical part of the building, a "raw" volume is built with “ribs” made of cement bricks that emphasize the mentioned verticality.

BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

The ground floor, on both street fronts, is intended for commercial use with 4 shops. 39 apartments are distributed between the volumes that give shape to the facade and those generated in the interior space. There is a parking level in a semi-basement, and the building has four floors of apartments, seeking to preserve a relationship with the height of the surrounding buildings.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Section
Section

When entering the building you reach a large patio where the vertical and horizontal circulations are located. All the apartments in the interior volume are duplexes; half of the apartments have access from the "patio" on the ground floor, and the other half have access on the fourth level, which creates a triple-height space without circulations, giving privacy and allowing the flow of air and light.

BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Lorena Darquea Schettini
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Chair, Bed, Windows
© Ixca Ledezma

The rooftop of the building on Montenegro Street is adapted as terraces of the apartments, a gesture that is repeated on the rooftops of the interior volumes. The amenities of the building are on the rooftop above the volume on Colon Avenue: coworking space, gym, and a playground.

BitLoft Building / em-estudio - Exterior Photography
© Lorena Darquea Schettini

Project location

Address:Mexicaltzingo, 44180 Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico

em-estudio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsMexico
Cite: "BitLoft Building / em-estudio" [Edificio BitLoft / em-estudio] 27 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991098/bitloft-building-em-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

