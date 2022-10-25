IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote

+ 22

Stability : Pascal de Munck

City : Ghent

Country : Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. IN between is a minimal residence designed by Belgium-based architect Atelier Janda Vanderghote. Once a small concrete plant, it now forms 6 housing units that surround a communal courtyard.

The green courtyard gives a new dimension to the building block. The garden is a succession of private, semi-private, and public green zones. The private gardens have their own back gate to the courtyard. The housing units are interwoven into the urban structure. They settle in between the old industrial tracks.

The living areas are double in height. The double-height windows, which bring light deep into the house, give you a glimpse of the garden from all over the house. Inside and outside seem to merge. The red façades fit seamlessly into the streetscape.