World
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, BrickIN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickIN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeIN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Windows+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Ghent, Belgium
  • Stability : Pascal de Munck
  • City : Ghent
  • Country : Belgium
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Brick
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. IN between is a minimal residence designed by Belgium-based architect Atelier Janda Vanderghote. Once a small concrete plant, it now forms 6 housing units that surround a communal courtyard.

IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Stijn Bollaert
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Image 19 of 22
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

The green courtyard gives a new dimension to the building block. The garden is a succession of private, semi-private, and public green zones. The private gardens have their own back gate to the courtyard. The housing units are interwoven into the urban structure. They settle in between the old industrial tracks.

IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Stijn Bollaert

The living areas are double in height. The double-height windows, which bring light deep into the house, give you a glimpse of the garden from all over the house. Inside and outside seem to merge. The red façades fit seamlessly into the streetscape.

IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Stijn Bollaert
IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Stijn Bollaert

Atelier Janda Vanderghote
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium
Cite: "IN Between House / Atelier Janda Vanderghote" 25 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/991079/in-between-housing-atelier-janda-vanderghote> ISSN 0719-8884

