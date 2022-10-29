Submit a Project Advertise
World
Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA

Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA

Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Fukuoka, Japan
  • Architects: SAKUMAESHIMA
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Masaaki Inoue | Bouillon foto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  COMANY INC., Kvadrat, Marmoleum, Panasonic, Toli Corporation
Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Stairs, Chair, Handrail
© Masaaki Inoue | Bouillon foto

Text description provided by the architects. An interior project for co-working space Mol.t, located a 5-minute walk east of Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture. Due to its limited size, the space required careful planning to function effectively.

Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Chair
© Masaaki Inoue | Bouillon foto
Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Image 12 of 13
Plan
Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair
© Masaaki Inoue | Bouillon foto

The space is intended to be used by several small-scale offices therefore work areas for two, three, and six people are arranged in a box-like structure. Storage space of 1400 mm high is provided under the floor of each work area and was designed to accommodate the increase or decrease of occupants’ luggage while allowing each group to use the work area efficiently.

Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography
© Masaaki Inoue | Bouillon foto

In addition, we planned to allow for various working styles outside the areas partitioned off for each office, including a lounge, lectures, meeting rooms, and booths for concentrating on work.

Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Masaaki Inoue | Bouillon foto

Project location

Address:Fukuoka, Japan

SAKUMAESHIMA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA" 29 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

