Mol.t Office / SAKUMAESHIMA

Text description provided by the architects. An interior project for co-working space Mol.t, located a 5-minute walk east of Hakata Station in Fukuoka Prefecture. Due to its limited size, the space required careful planning to function effectively.

The space is intended to be used by several small-scale offices therefore work areas for two, three, and six people are arranged in a box-like structure. Storage space of 1400 mm high is provided under the floor of each work area and was designed to accommodate the increase or decrease of occupants’ luggage while allowing each group to use the work area efficiently.

In addition, we planned to allow for various working styles outside the areas partitioned off for each office, including a lounge, lectures, meeting rooms, and booths for concentrating on work.