Dali Edge Architecture Studio Renovation / Edge Architects

Design Team : Xi Chen, Suyang Liu, Chen Yao, Yinpeng Yang

Construction : Jing Yang Team

City : Dali

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. The studio is located in an old district in the urban area of Dali city. It was formerly a three-bedroom, two-hall residence on the first floor. The building is a brick-concrete structure. Since the original residence could not meet the daily needs of the studio, we reworked it. The main tasks of the studio renovation are: to improve the lighting and ventilation, adjust the layout and create a new space, with enough strangeness and a view.

Within the scope of reasonable demolition, the new space will open up the east and west sides as much as possible. Block the crossroad from the original residence entrance to the living room, and changed it to a dark passage, leading the circulation to the east. Hidden on the other side of the black passage of the entrance is the model storage and storage space converted from the original bedroom.

The black prelude space is directly inserted into the newly constructed bright log house space on the east side. The log house is made of plywood for the additional space. The east side is close to the horizontal brick courtyard wall. We have exposed a small section of the brick wall opposite the entrance passage. The newly constructed wooden house frame is independent of the courtyard wall, the space gets light upwards, and the southeast corner is reserved as an open-air courtyard space. This small patio courtyard becomes the ventilation shaft of the whole house. As the sunlight changes, the wind pressure inside and outside also changes, so that the air in the studio continues to flow. Planting plants in the courtyard, sway with the wind, and there will be a daily scene in the southeast corner.

Bypassing the wooden house space in the east, it is the largest working area in the middle section of the studio. The east-west walls are made of large galvanized steel plates, which respond to changes in the surrounding environment in a diffused way, improve the brightness of the space, and visually enlarge the depth of the space and is also a flexible exhibition wall.

A wooden roof truss space is placed to connect the middle work area and the west work area, strengthen the flow line, stretch the depth of field, and lead the sight from the wooden house in the east to the corner of the laurel tree outside in the west. The wooden house and the entrance passage reduce the top height together, change the spatial rhythm, create a physical feeling of a house within a house, and give people a different sense of wrapping through the change of floor height.

Two connecting small offices are on the west side, and the end is the balcony of the original residence, facing the inner courtyard of the community. Under the condition that the base cannot be removed, a 20X20CM iron square tube is used to build a suspended cabin. The facade is horizontally divided into three sections. The lower two sections are used for framing and lighting. By sorting out the external landscape, the landscape perspective related to the internal space and walking sight line is reserved, and framed in the window with transparent glass. The part that intersects the sight with the neighbors uses sunlight panels to blur each other, and the upper section uses plywood to block the outer steel tile eaves, adding a touch of warm color to the interior.