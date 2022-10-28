Aluminium Chain Façade Cladding with Endless Creative Possibilities

Save this picture! Archiproducts Milano Showroom 2022 (Italy) by Carla Di Benedetto & the Archiproducts team. Image © Marcela Grassi

The façade is the only part of the building that can be seen from the outside and has the function of communicating a message derived from its design. It therefore deserves special attention in every detail. A façade that is well proportioned in terms of colours and materials, which facilitates the connection between the interior and the exterior, will generate an initial attraction for pedestrians, inviting them to enter.

From a small house clad in classic tiles, to big brands such as Apple or Louis Vuitton, façades are used as an architectural expression to give us a glimpse of the first elements that we will later find inside the premises. In interior design, the entrance hall of a home concentrates many clues as to what we will find next. The effect of this first impression would be even more positive if the façade included a design that leaves the user hungry for more.

When looking to transform a façade with an eye-catching product, Kriskadecor's outdoor cladding system offers a variety of options. Thanks to the versatility and lightness of the aluminium chain links, large surfaces can be covered with infinite creative possibilities.

You can provide colour, texture and presence with a system that allows the reproduction of patterns, logos and even high-definition images thanks to in-house technology and a dynamic palette of RAL colours tested under solar exposure. In terms of shape, the company can employ curved, undulated shapes with organic movement, or even volumes, to obtain astonishing geometries.

From the outside, its solid appearance provides privacy. From the inside, the transparency of the chain links allows full visibility.

Technical features and sustainability

The system, designed and tested to guarantee a safe and durable structure, adapts to the shape of any building, is resistant, quick to install, easy to maintain and extremely light. The chains have been tested with wind gusts of 210 km/h.

In terms of sustainability, the open area of the chain links significantly helps to improve the thermal environment inside the building, reducing heat transfer from direct sunlight, thus allowing its ventilation. Furthermore, both the chains and the profiles are aluminium, a sustainable and infinitely recyclable material.

Application in projects

The aforementioned façade system has already been used on several projects around the world, of which we have made a selection below:

Archiproducts Milano Showroom 2022

Save this picture! Archiproducts Milano Showroom 2022 (Italy) by Carla Di Benedetto & the Archiproducts team. Image © Marcela Grassi

For the fifth time, the Archiproducts Milano showroom façade was clad in Kriskadecor products, during Milan Design Week. In this case, the cladding, in addition to attracting the attention of both locals and visitors, covers the imperfections of an old building.

Ecuador Pavilion, Expo Milano 2015

Save this picture! Ecuador Pavilion at Milan Expo 2015 (Italy) by Zorrozua y Asociados. Image © Marcela Grassi

The aim of the design was to make the Pavilion stand out from its surroundings through its façade, creating an emotional connection with traditional and unique elements of the Latin American country. The folkloric motifs that made up the composition of the façade were a universal reflection of Ecuadorian culture and were inspired by the traditional textile craftsmanship of the Otavalo region.

For their part, the chain curtains offered the sensation of movement, simulating the flow of the fabrics themselves.

Can Manent School

Save this picture! Can Manent School (Cardedeu, Spain) by Fran Fernández, Fina Frontado y Saida Dalmau. Image © Ramiro Elena

The architects designed the large multicoloured canopy-like shapes with a fun circus-like feel. The 80-metre-wide screen of varying heights (between 5 and 6 metres) adapts perfectly to the shape of the building, diffuses the sunlight entering the school interior like a canopy, but allows vision and ventilation through it.

Montpellier

Save this picture! Kley student residence (Montpellier, France) by Archikubik. Image © WB Production

The system can also be used for more understated applications. Designed by Archikubik, the 11-storey building is in the heart of the new Port-Marianne district, close to the historic centre of Montpellier and the main student campuses. Its strengths include 500 m2 of common spaces, a rooftop terrace and a design that combines Mediterranean design and skateboard culture.

The double skin envelope system creates a light veil that simulates subtle variations in light. It is inspired by sea anemones, which develop a symbiosis with other organisms with which they live in direct contact, mutually benefiting each other. The architects chose the colours brilliant silver, satin silver, pearl gentian and pearl purple to express this concept.

