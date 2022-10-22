Jean Mah, Ole Scheeren and Ana Pinto da Silva Join Line-up of Speakers at World Architecture Festival 2022 in Lisbon

Save this picture! © Wison Tungthunya. ImageMahaNakhon Tower by Buro Ole Scheeren

Ana Pinto da Silva, Co-Founder & CEO at Minka Homes & Communities, will give the closing keynote address at the World Architecture Festival (WAF) in Lisbon on Friday 2 December 2022. She will follow a stellar line-up of the industry’s most influential figures shaping the global architecture agenda over the three-day event, including Ole Scheeren, Christina Seilern and Reinier de Graaf. The festival runs from 30 November to 2 December.

This year's programme theme is 'Together'. In December 2022, it will be three years since the global community of architects and designers have been able to meet in-person at WAF and INSIDE. This will be a year in which to consider how architecture is responding to the renewal of collective life post-pandemic, and in the light of commitments to combatting climate change.

Save this picture! Speakers at World Architecture Festival 2022 will include (from left to right): Jean Mah, Principal, Health, Perkins&Will, Ole Scheeren, Principal, Büro Ole Scheeren, Ana Pinto da Silva, Co-Founder & CEO, Minka Homes & Communities, Reinier de Graaf, Partner, OMA (Image © Adrienne Norman)

This will be an opportunity for speakers and panels to discuss a series of issues and conditions which relate to the collective use of architecture and public space in a variety of very different settings. What is changing as a result of health considerations? How is domestic life, workplace culture and social engagement operating in our new world?

Talks and panel discussions will take place across two stages on all three days of the festival in Lisbon, Portugal. Portuguese architecture speakers include Diogo Burnay and Cristina Verissimo, Founders at CVDB Arquitectos who will be discussing the 6th edition of Lisbon Architecture Triennale.

They are joined on the main stage line-up by established international architects from across the world including Jean Mah, Principal, Health at Perkins&Will; Marc Koehler, Founder at Marc Koehler Architects (MKA); Alice Dietsch, Director, AL_A; Mario Cucinella, Founder, Mario Cucinella Architects – MCA; and Richard Francis-Jones, Design Director, fjmtstudio.

As well as architects and designers from leading global practices, the diverse speaking programme for WAF includes commentators from leading educational institutions and city planners, including: Sir Peter Cook with a lunch time lecture and Mirjana Milanovic, Senior Designer and Project Leader of Urban Projects at the Amsterdam Department of Urban Planning and Sustainability.

The speaking programme for World Architecture Festival will culminate with keynote speeches from Ole Scheeren on Wednesday 30th November and Reinier de Graaf on Thursday 1st December; plus a live presentation from Ana Pinto da Silva on Friday 2nd December.

Paul Finch, Programme Director of World Architecture Festival comments: “We are excited to be hosting inspirational speakers from such a wide variety of geographies and backgrounds. We look forward to stimulating presentations and thought-provoking ideas that will form part of the ‘big conversation’ that takes place at WAF each year.”