The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Architecture Workers United Members

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina are joined by Architecture Workers United (AWU) Members Andrew Daley, Associate Organizer at IAMAW and Jennifer Siqueira, Project Architect at Bernheimer Architecture to discuss their involvement with the AWU; the fundamentals of unions and how to start one; the state of unionization in the profession; the pros and cons of forming a union; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

Introduction to Andrew and Jennifer (00:00)

Architecture Workers United (AWU) (6:10)

We're workers in architecture. We're also part of a larger sort of labor movement, this isn't happening in isolation. We're not doing anything that's completely new. Yes, it is new for architects, but it's not new in the grand scheme of things and so for any questions, any doubts, any fears, we never have to like think up solutions from our own imagination. We just have to tap into an existing historical pool of knowledge. (18:44)

What are Unions? (23:04)

Effectively you're saying, we, a group of workers or a majority of a group of workers, want to be represented by a union, want to form a union, and we want those federally protected rights. And the main thing that employers should know is that sometimes because we're not really all that familiar with what a union is, especially in architecture, we think of it like this big thing, but it's really a way for us to just sit down and write a contract together in a way that's negotiable. Both sides are negotiating things that will be impacting wages, hours, and working conditions of your employees. So basically, that's all we're allowed to have a say in and that's what a union is there for. (29:55)

Why there isn’t a single profession-wide union? (54:16)

How to form a union (57:30)

How offices can benefit from unions (01:18:15)

If there are a bunch of firms who are asking for the same thing at that level because they have to, now they're required to compensate their employees for all the hours that they produce and all the renders and all the options then they're all going to have much more leverage in defining what the fees are that whichever client it is they're asking for. (01:26:08)

Affiliating with a larger union (01:20:36)

State of the profession and unionization (01:28:26)

Cons of starting a union (01:44:26)

Realistically speaking, unionizing is very hard. So the con is it requires constant work. It's something that you have to take the time to have those conversations with all your coworkers, try to figure out what the heck you're doing. What are the steps that you have to take? We have weekly meetings, sometimes twice a week, and we're constantly meeting and trying to figure out, “How do we approach this question for our boss?" It's not easy. So one of the main reasons why unions in architecture don't exist is that it's a lot of work and we're overworked. (01:53:26)

Resources for starting a union (01:57:25)

Long-term benefits of a union (01:59:54)

