© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
  Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi

Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Logroño, Spain
  • Architect : Ambra Fabi, Giovanni Piovene, Marco Ghetti
  • Carpentes : José María Mandurria
  • Textiles : Reprocentro
  • Helium Balloon : Zepellin
  • City : Logroño
  • Country : Spain
Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi
© Associates Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. HALF VOID FULL MOON is a 3 km long path, leaving the city center of Logrono across the Stone Bridge and winding through the nearest countryside. It touches, in order of appearance: the city cemetery and crematorium, a carpet of collective orchards, scattered bushes and rocks, two hostels for peregrines with public seats, a big shed, vineyards, and bushes again.

Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi
Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi
Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi
Components

A series of out-scaled flags mark the road up to the peak of Mount Cantabria –  a natural terrace overlooking the river Ebro and the city. Again, up there, we find mainly rocks and bushes, among which we find an archaeological site soon to be restored and a few infrastructural monuments – most probable water tanks for the city of Logrono. On the satellite view appear some perfect circles carved out of the sand, possible traces of car drifting – tangible memories of the desired freedom.

Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi
Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi
Fabric roof components

We understood Mount Cantabria as a destination for nordic walkers, quick tourists, peregrines, car drifters, bikers, and ravers. With a simple act, we want to formalize this destination, giving it the form of a shared inclined platform. A wooden amphitheater supports personal experiences as collective ones. Its size allows distance, and its shape assures collectivity.

Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

On it, we can look at the sunset or get asleep under a carpet of stars. A simple roof provides shelter from the weather, while an inflatable helium balloon marks the site from a distance and diffuses a gentle light over the esplanade. The half void is our way to inhabit the wilderness around Logroño.

Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi
Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

From the city, the full moon, as a beacon, signals something is waiting uphill.

Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi - Exterior Photography
© Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

Project location

Logrono, La Rioja, Spain

Cite: "Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi" 20 Oct 2022. ArchDaily.

