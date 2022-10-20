Half Void / Full Moon Pavilion / Piovenefabi

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

Architect : Ambra Fabi, Giovanni Piovene, Marco Ghetti

Carpentes : José María Mandurria

Textiles : Reprocentro

Helium Balloon : Zepellin

City : Logroño

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. HALF VOID FULL MOON is a 3 km long path, leaving the city center of Logrono across the Stone Bridge and winding through the nearest countryside. It touches, in order of appearance: the city cemetery and crematorium, a carpet of collective orchards, scattered bushes and rocks, two hostels for peregrines with public seats, a big shed, vineyards, and bushes again.

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

A series of out-scaled flags mark the road up to the peak of Mount Cantabria – a natural terrace overlooking the river Ebro and the city. Again, up there, we find mainly rocks and bushes, among which we find an archaeological site soon to be restored and a few infrastructural monuments – most probable water tanks for the city of Logrono. On the satellite view appear some perfect circles carved out of the sand, possible traces of car drifting – tangible memories of the desired freedom.

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

We understood Mount Cantabria as a destination for nordic walkers, quick tourists, peregrines, car drifters, bikers, and ravers. With a simple act, we want to formalize this destination, giving it the form of a shared inclined platform. A wooden amphitheater supports personal experiences as collective ones. Its size allows distance, and its shape assures collectivity.

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

On it, we can look at the sunset or get asleep under a carpet of stars. A simple roof provides shelter from the weather, while an inflatable helium balloon marks the site from a distance and diffuses a gentle light over the esplanade. The half void is our way to inhabit the wilderness around Logroño.

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

Save this picture! © Andrea Consonni e Giuseppe Greppi

From the city, the full moon, as a beacon, signals something is waiting uphill.