Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong

Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong

Save
Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong

International architecture office Henn developed a 300,000m² master plan for the City University of Hong Kong in the province of Guangdong. The construction will be split into two phases: the central library is planned for 2023 and the academic amenities, including student residences, are scheduled for completion in 2025. As the City University of Hong Kong's third mainland site, "CityU Dongguan" will connect researchers and industry collaborators across the Greater Bay Area Technology Innovation Corridor and create a multifaceted university district in the Pearl River Delta region. Moreover, the complex will be home to the Faculty of Science, Engineering, Business, and Medicine.

Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong - Image 2 of 6Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong - Image 3 of 6Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong - Image 4 of 6Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong - Image 5 of 6+ 6

The City University of Hong Kong's new campus will be close to two of China's most significant scientific research projects: The China Spallation Neutron Source (CSNS) and the Songshan Lake Materials Laboratory. Along with the CityU, these institutions' goal is to unify the high-end research facilities of Hong Kong and the manufacturing power of Shenzhen to create a new science and development region.

Save this picture!
Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong - Image 2 of 6
Courtesy of HEEN

A diagonal grid organizes the architecture program and divides it in half. The plan is extended in an "L" configuration along with a large elevated platform across the bridge. It integrates the campus' lake and connects to the surrounding landscape. The spine links the four faculties, sports facilities, and administrative buildings on West Campus with the laboratories, classrooms, dining hall, and media center on the East. Residential towers will define the edges of the site and offer students centrally-located accommodation.

Related Article

Büro Ole Scheeren Wins Competition to Design a Winemakers Campus and Tourism Complex in Yibin, China

Henn won the design competition in 2021 and divided the construction into 2 phases to complete the plan in 2025. The Central Library, which just topped out, will serve as a symbol of the University and a new landmark thanks to its striking 50-meter cantilever. The construction of labs, classrooms, and amenities will be evenly distributed across the two phases to allow for greater flexibility.

Save this picture!
Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong - Image 3 of 6
Courtesy of HEEN

CityU is the latest project in the China-Germany-based firm's growing portfolio of universities and research facilities: Westlake University in Hangzhou, China opened this year; The Zalando BHQ-Z Building in Berlin topped out in march 2022, and the Aviation University and Zoomlion Headquarters in China are both currently under construction.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Cano
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Paula Cano. "Henn Develops Master Plan for City University of Hong Kong" 20 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990850/henn-develops-master-plan-for-city-university-of-hong-kong> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags