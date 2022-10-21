Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto

Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto

Save
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto

Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, FacadeTejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, ColumnTejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column, BeamTejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows+ 33

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Decoration & Ornament
Cieneguilla, Peru
  • Architects: Martín Dulanto Arquitecto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  903
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  ALVARO ARAMBURU, Casa Rosselló, HYDREX S.A., KITCHEN STUDIO, Lumicenter, Meglio , VENTANIA DEPOT SAC, YANEZ INGENIEROS
  • Project Manager : Miguel Gutiérrez
  • Collaborators : Micaela Elliot, Adriana Olivares, Luis Navarrete
  • Structural Engineer : Jorge Avendaño
  • Interior Design : Giselle Sersen
  • City : Cieneguilla
  • Country : Peru
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. This project is conceived with the premise of minimizing its impact on the environment, seeking to link all its spaces with the surrounding nature. It aims to generate the atmosphere of a temporary temple taken over by vegetation. A temple that worships life, as the daily activities of those who live there unfold. A specific treatment has been sought for each area of the architectural program, resulting in a distinct and different character for each part of the whole.

Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Column
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

The project itself is a reinforced concrete exoskeleton, consisting of a double-height table supported by an ambulatory peptide structure around it. The interior contains a large reticulated and glazed box. This box includes the main spaces of the program and allows one to contemplate the exterior. This large box, in turn, contains other loose boxes of an opaque character inside it, which in turn contain the most intimate and private programs.

Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Renzo Rebagliati

The exoskeleton supports the house at a structural level, creates a pre-filter between the interior and the exterior, and functions as an interstitial and transitional space. A link between nature and architecture and an eave prior to the glazed facades of the box that lies inside it.

Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Windows
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Renzo Rebagliati

The glazed box contains the spaces that enjoy a view of the outside. These enclosures can be opened or closed as needed and are protected from the elements by the same glass that connects them to the exterior.

Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Concrete, Column
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column, Beam
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Image 31 of 33
Floor Plan First Floor
Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

The smaller opaque boxes are distributed within the glass parallelepiped, containing the service areas. The boxes are strategically distributed between the open spaces, and in contrast to these, present a more closed character, with coatings extracted from nature.

Save this picture!
Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto - Exterior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Martín Dulanto Arquitecto
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDecoration & OrnamentPeru
Cite: "Tejona House / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto" [Casa Tejona / Martín Dulanto Arquitecto] 21 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990823/tejona-house-martin-dulanto-arquitecto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags