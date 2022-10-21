Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho

+ 15

Houses • Portugal Architects: Madeiguincho

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 18 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : João Carranca

Lead Architects : João Brás, Nicholas Sartori Gennari

Construction : Antonio Santos

Master Carpenter : Rui Peixoto, João Marrote

Architects : João Brás, Nicholas Sartori Gennari

Country : Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Adraga Tiny House is a shelter designed for a retired couple who decided to move next to nature. Whilst similar to the other T.O.W Adraga doesn´t work with an off-grid system and thereby makes it possible to propose a more vast spatial situation.

This design urges mostly from the investigation of the ground plan which made clear that by creating a front main entrance and organizing the infrastructures into two parallel rolls we made it possible to have a resulting open space in the entrance, a relatively big bathroom in the back and a receptive flight of stairs to the second-floor Bedroom.

To make the open space sensation even more clear, we decided to position a pivoting door right in the center of this corridor, making it possible to look at the whole extension of the house when this door is opened. Besides that, a “sky window” is positioned right at the top of the stairs to create a direct relationship with the outside and make the space more fluid.