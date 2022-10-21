Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho

Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho

Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho

Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Beam, WindowsAdraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamAdraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, BeamAdraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Kitchen+ 15

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Madeiguincho
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :João Carranca
  • Lead Architects : João Brás, Nicholas Sartori Gennari
Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography
© João Carranca

Text description provided by the architects. Adraga Tiny House is a shelter designed for a retired couple who decided to move next to nature. Whilst similar to the other T.O.W Adraga doesn´t work with an off-grid system and thereby makes it possible to propose a more vast spatial situation.

Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography
© João Carranca
Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Image 14 of 15
Plan

This design urges mostly from the investigation of the ground plan which made clear that by creating a front main entrance and organizing the infrastructures into two parallel rolls we made it possible to have a resulting open space in the entrance, a relatively big bathroom in the back and a receptive flight of stairs to the second-floor Bedroom. 

Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam, Countertop
© João Carranca
Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Beam
© João Carranca

To make the open space sensation even more clear, we decided to position a pivoting door right in the center of this corridor, making it possible to look at the whole extension of the house when this door is opened. Besides that, a “sky window” is positioned right at the top of the stairs to create a direct relationship with the outside and make the space more fluid.  

Adraga Tiny House / Madeiguincho - Exterior Photography, Beam, Windows
© João Carranca

Project gallery

About this office
Madeiguincho
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
