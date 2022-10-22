Short Sentence Store / Woodo Studio

+ 20

Retail Interiors • Shenzhen, China Architects: Woodo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 87 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Chao Zhang

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Esign , Extraordinary , Woodostudio&Meaningless

Lead Architect : Wei Wang

Design Team : Elsie, Jialin Li

City : Shenzhen

Country : China

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new short sentence store, located in Shenzhen MIXC World, the design concept is "studio space". Through the collision of concrete and fabric,Mix hard and soft, with handicraft as the starting point, it shapes the consistency of space design and brand spirit from form to material. In terms of spatial tonality, it is based on neutral colors but also full of details. At the beginning, let customers have a sense of curiosity and explore the brand spirit after entering the store. The rich old clothes in the room are recreated by hand to form a high or low art display, upgrading the aesthetic taste.

As a popular designer brand, the spirit core of short sentence flows in the indoor space atmosphere. The design is inspired by the flexibility and gravity of the fabric. The plane is divided into different areas by the non-linear "soft wall", forming a soft and fuzzy space of art. The new short sentence store can carry the visitors to and fro in it. The "soft old clothes art wall" is visually integrated with the wall and ground to become a floating system in the space, switching between transparent, clear and fuzzy abstraction.

The fitting room is opposite to the main entrance of the space, which is unconventional.The roller shutter with wavy texture is made of concrete texture, and the soft form is expressed with hard texture. We believe that dressing is a very important link and a sense of ritual. It carries the magic function of "before" and "after", and conveys the character and spirit displayed by the short sentence .

The way of display determines the impression of space to a large extent. In this short sentence, woodo studio want to build a space system in order, which is both aesthetic and functional. At the same time, it is enriched with interesting material art booths. When the plane is turned to three-dimensional space, it becomes extremely "dynamic". Free walking space, less restrained structure, simple architectural lines and diverse materials give space neutrality.

As the leader of fashion taste and trend, short sentence are brought to the group with unique tonal products every season. In space design, decoration and complexity are also not excessively pursued. In the dual play of light and space, color is changing and volume is changing, creating interesting interactive vision.