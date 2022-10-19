Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio

+ 60

Housing • San Giacomo delle Segnate, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 460 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Simone Marcolin, Giuseppe Gradella

Lead Architect : Jacopo Rettondini

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is organized in two buildings, a workshop intended for self-sufficient elderly homes while the lower and longer volume is hosting a counseling room and an archive.

The residential building consists of two fronts that relate differently, with a variation of systems, towards the landscape and the urban environment.

The public room has a wooden side that establishes a relationship with the garden and a metal front that denies the hostile side border.

The facade on the open public space defines the access hierarchies while the rear front enriches the possible dialectics with the outside: the portions of the lower openings cut out a fragment of the countryside, while the upper portion covered in polycarbonate, is configured as a lantern which, illuminated at night, it becomes an element of orientation in the surrounding agricultural fields context.