World
© Giuseppe Gradella

Housing
San Giacomo delle Segnate, Italy
Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Giuseppe Gradella

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention is organized in two buildings, a workshop intended for self-sufficient elderly homes while the lower and longer volume is hosting a counseling room and an archive.

Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin
Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin

The residential building consists of two fronts that relate differently, with a variation of systems, towards the landscape and the urban environment.

Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

The public room has a wooden side that establishes a relationship with the garden and a metal front that denies the hostile side border.

Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simone Marcolin

The facade on the open public space defines the access hierarchies while the rear front enriches the possible dialectics with the outside: the portions of the lower openings cut out a fragment of the countryside, while the upper portion covered in polycarbonate, is configured as a lantern which, illuminated at night, it becomes an element of orientation in the surrounding agricultural fields context.

Accommodation for Seniors and Public Room / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Simone Marcolin

Project location

Address:46020 San Giacomo delle Segnate, Mantua, Italy

Archiplanstudio
Housing
