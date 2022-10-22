Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati

House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati

Save
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati

House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, GardenHouse in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Interior Photography, ShelvingHouse in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom+ 50

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Treviso, Italy
  • City : Treviso
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Exterior Photography
© Marco Zanta

Text description provided by the architects. The building was born in the pre-existence of a house from the mid-1900s then renovated in the 90s, in a lot overlooking the Sile river, in the peri-urban area of the historic center of Treviso. Starting from the pre-existing grounds, the building winds its shape in a sinuous way until it conquers the view of the river through a large portico which intends to "frame" the riparian landscape and at the same time respect its naturalness by decreasing the height of the facade.

Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Marco Zanta

In summary, on an architectural representative level, we could identify three main themes; Shape expressed through a free and explicit volume that leads and guides the user to the knowledge of the context; Aesthetic character, expressed in the 'skin' that changes according to the more urban or natural view; Permeability, in a continuous game between living space and landscape, through the large glass surfaces, the internal garden, a 'dematerialized' wall.

Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Marco Zanta
Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Marco Zanta
Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Image 48 of 50
Ground Floor Plan

The difficulties initially were the tracing of the shape: starting from the study model, the volume of the roof was traced on site, defining its contours with the use of ropes. Furthermore, the portico facing the river is actually a large reinforced concrete beam measuring over eight meters, designed in collaboration with the engineering firm. Finally, on the top of the large glass facade in front of the staircase, the roof is set back to give the possibility to change it by pulling it upwards from behind the brick wall in case of breakage.

Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Marco Zanta

The structure of the building is a reinforced concrete frame: with partitions and beams. The façade cladding is brick. The large windows have double glazing with triple glass. The floors are concrete and wood (on the first floor). The façade facing the river and the roof are covered with terracotta tiles with a ventilated façade system.

Save this picture!
House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Marco Zanta

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MACHINA architetti associati
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "House in the Riverside / MACHINA architetti associati" 22 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990718/house-in-the-riverside-machina-architetti-associati> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags