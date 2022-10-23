Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Interiors
  4. Belgium
  5. Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU

Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU

Save
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU

Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Table, ChairFranklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, WindowsFranklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, WindowsFranklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Bedroom+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Interiors, Detail
Brussels, Belgium
  • Architects: BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  38
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Maxime du Bus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Lighting, Paint, Sanitary, Tiling
  • Lead Architects : Bérénice Blochet et Mathieu Boxho
  • Tiling : Marazzi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink, Countertop, Windows, Chair
© Maxime du Bus

Text description provided by the architects. In a modernist building in Brussels, Bérénice and Mathieu wanted to rework the volumes of a 38m2 studio into a functional, minimalist, and sculptural home. The challenge was to create a modular architecture, to adapt the place to the lifestyle of each person.

Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Image 14 of 14
Floor Plan

The plan of the studio is structured by a bright living room that opens onto a tree-lined view. Alongside this main space are the secondary spaces. It was important to create a unique and spacious space in which several activities can be combined for greater flexibility. The architects play with custom-made furniture to create more intimate spaces and increase storage space. The whole becomes sculptural. The interweaving of pure monochrome volumes creates a calm atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Maxime du Bus
Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Maxime du Bus

The layout of a platform is designed to create intimacy in a totally open living space. The perspective of the studio is turned upside down with the sensation of being in a cozy nest while being in a living space. This linear custom-made piece of furniture becomes a place of sharing and conviviality from the living room, in which a multitude of storage spaces are created.

Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Maxime du Bus
Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Maxime du Bus

A full-height dressing room with an adjoining desk creates a calmer space and adapts to all desires. The kitchen unit was designed as a singular and refined object that fits into the living room. We wanted a monochrome object for a purified style. The strong color and the linear shape give it a central place in the living space. The piece of furniture extends with a line into the bathroom, visually linking the spaces, and creating fluidity from the living space to a private place.  The limits are blurred to create an architectural whole.

Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Sink
© Maxime du Bus

The bathroom is the result of a bold combination of a geometric pattern and an assertive veined stone that contrast to sublimate each other. The combination with the timeless marble brings elegance and reveals the beauty of the material. The project is designed to preserve the heritage elements of the modernist building. The mosaic parquet floor and the doors have been renovated, the original terracotta tiles shape the entrance. Great attention was paid to the choice of materials. "It was important for us to build with quality elements, in order to guarantee a durable and harmonious studio. The challenge was to create a spacious and modular connected space that can be adapted to everyone's lifestyle.

Save this picture!
Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Maxime du Bus

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Brussels, Belgium

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsDetailBelgium
Cite: "Franklin Studio / BÉRÉNICE ET MATHIEU" 23 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990716/franklin-studio-berenice-et-mathieu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags