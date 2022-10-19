Submit a Project Advertise
World
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Office Buildings
Bilbo, Spain
  • Architects: IDOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  327223 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Aitor Ortiz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Interpane, Lindner, RIVENTI, Rimex, CHAUSAL, CIMESA, CORFU-N ROLS, Ecopavimentos Eguskiza, Gramometal, Hunter Douglas, Imalasa, Imar, MIABSA, Mena Pajuelo, Polygroup, SEIKIDE CARPINTEROS, Tarimatec, Terapia Urbana, Vemsa, Verybal, +1
  • Architects : Fernando Garrido, Ignacio Angulo, Cristina Jodar, Patxi Matute
  • Project Management : Gonzalo Carro
  • Costs : Gontzal Martinez, Agurtzane Insa, Sergio Llamosas, Jose Andoni Aguirre; Francisco Javier Ruiz de Prada
  • Structures : Natalia Sagasti, Gorka Viguri, Pedro Niño
  • Air Conditioning : Lorena Muñoz, Unai Ugalde, Mikel Bilbao, Diego Zarranz
  • Plumbing And Sanitation : Alberto Ribacoba, Mikel Bilbao, Diego Zarranz
  • Electricity : Miguel Garcia, Mikel Bilbao, Diego Zarranz
  • Lightning : Miguel Garcia, Diego Zarranz, Luz Bilbao
  • Fire Protection : Mikel Bilbao, Lucas Legay, Diego Zarranz
  • Centralized Technical Management : Veronica Menoyo, Monica Muro
  • Acoustics : Sara Benito, Angela Lorenzo
  • Sustainability : Blas Beristain, Eduardo Tello, Amaia Lastra
  • Leed Certification : Amaia Lastra, Iñigo Aguirre
  • Administrative : Sonia López, Carmen De Castro
  • Construction Management : Gonzalo Carro
  • Work Execution Management : Gontzal Martinez, Agurtzane Insa, Jose Andoni Aguirre
  • City : Bilbo
  • Country : Spain
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
Text description provided by the architects. The Bizkaia tower is a building whose construction ended in 1969. It was originally intended for office use, housing the headquarters of the Bilbao Vizcaya bank. The building has an area of 30,400m2 divided into three basements and 22 floors above ground, in all a height of close to 90m.

Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM

50 years after its construction, an integral reform of the building has been carried out that has allowed the has allowed commercial use on the first 6 floors, keeping the rest of the spaces for office use.

Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography, Brick
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography
Given the state of the building, it was necessary to completely empty it, keeping only the structure to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction.

Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography
The building's structure, made up of metal pillars and beams covered with concrete for fire protection purposes, has also been reformed with generalized reinforcements on the commercial floors and on the office floors where public use is foreseen. With the exception of the central block of elevators and stairs in the tower, the rest of the communication cores have been demolished and their gaps closed, to generate other locations with greater capacity in new communication cores.

Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography, Concrete
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography
Other far-reaching structural changes have been undertaken as a result of functional conditioning factors in the commercial area, such as the implantation of an opening that connects 5 floors of the building with escalators and that has required the elimination of one of the building's main beams. This has meant the need to include new bracing elements.

Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography, Stairs, Brick, Facade, Windows
Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Interior Photography, Brick, Windows, Facade
Another key aspect of the reform has focused on the facade of the building, protected by municipal regulations. Prior to commencing with the drafting of the façade construction project, research and data collection work was carried out to be able to build a façade with identical characteristics as the original, correcting the modifications that the building had undergone over the years.

Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Project location

Address:Gran Via 1, 48001 Bilbao, Biscay, Spain

IDOM
SteelConcrete

Top #Tags