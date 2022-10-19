Bizkaia Tower Renovation / IDOM

+ 71

Office Buildings • Bilbo, Spain Architects: IDOM

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 327223 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Aitor Ortiz

Manufacturers : Interpane Lindner RIVENTI Rimex CHAUSAL , CIMESA , CORFU-N ROLS , Ecopavimentos Eguskiza , Gramometal , Hunter Douglas , Imalasa , Imar , MIABSA , Mena Pajuelo , Polygroup , SEIKIDE CARPINTEROS , Tarimatec , Terapia Urbana , Vemsa , Verybal , WEBER - Manuel Alcantarilla

Architects : Fernando Garrido, Ignacio Angulo, Cristina Jodar, Patxi Matute

Project Management : Gonzalo Carro

Costs : Gontzal Martinez, Agurtzane Insa, Sergio Llamosas, Jose Andoni Aguirre; Francisco Javier Ruiz de Prada

Structures : Natalia Sagasti, Gorka Viguri, Pedro Niño

Air Conditioning : Lorena Muñoz, Unai Ugalde, Mikel Bilbao, Diego Zarranz

Plumbing And Sanitation : Alberto Ribacoba, Mikel Bilbao, Diego Zarranz

Electricity : Miguel Garcia, Mikel Bilbao, Diego Zarranz

Lightning : Miguel Garcia, Diego Zarranz, Luz Bilbao

Fire Protection : Mikel Bilbao, Lucas Legay, Diego Zarranz

Centralized Technical Management : Veronica Menoyo, Monica Muro

Acoustics : Sara Benito, Angela Lorenzo

Sustainability : Blas Beristain, Eduardo Tello, Amaia Lastra

Leed Certification : Amaia Lastra, Iñigo Aguirre

Administrative : Sonia López, Carmen De Castro

Construction Management : Gonzalo Carro

Work Execution Management : Gontzal Martinez, Agurtzane Insa, Jose Andoni Aguirre

City : Bilbo

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The Bizkaia tower is a building whose construction ended in 1969. It was originally intended for office use, housing the headquarters of the Bilbao Vizcaya bank. The building has an area of 30,400m2 divided into three basements and 22 floors above ground, in all a height of close to 90m.

50 years after its construction, an integral reform of the building has been carried out that has allowed the has allowed commercial use on the first 6 floors, keeping the rest of the spaces for office use.

Given the state of the building, it was necessary to completely empty it, keeping only the structure to undertake a comprehensive reconstruction.

The building's structure, made up of metal pillars and beams covered with concrete for fire protection purposes, has also been reformed with generalized reinforcements on the commercial floors and on the office floors where public use is foreseen. With the exception of the central block of elevators and stairs in the tower, the rest of the communication cores have been demolished and their gaps closed, to generate other locations with greater capacity in new communication cores.

Other far-reaching structural changes have been undertaken as a result of functional conditioning factors in the commercial area, such as the implantation of an opening that connects 5 floors of the building with escalators and that has required the elimination of one of the building's main beams. This has meant the need to include new bracing elements.

Another key aspect of the reform has focused on the facade of the building, protected by municipal regulations. Prior to commencing with the drafting of the façade construction project, research and data collection work was carried out to be able to build a façade with identical characteristics as the original, correcting the modifications that the building had undergone over the years.