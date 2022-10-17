BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios

+ 36

Renovation • Barcelona, Spain Architects: E32 Studios

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 166 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Alvaro Valdecantos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Casambi

Lead Architect : Alexis Martínez de San Vicente Cals

Lighting Designer : Jordi Saladié

City : Barcelona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in 1900, the building responds to the elegant and geometric decorations that refer to the typical experience of modernist architecture in Barcelona.

The project arises with the need to recover the historical and cultural essence of the house itself: its reform aims to preserve, with the utmost respect, the originality, and beauty of Catalan modernist art, based on the recovery of the floor made with original mosaic from Barcelona.

Likewise, the artistic and poetic personality of the tenants is reflected in every element and detail, turning the environment into a truly contemporary and avant-garde piece.