BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios

-
Architects: E32 Studios
- Area : 166 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Alvaro Valdecantos
-
Manufacturers : Casambi
-
Lead Architect : Alexis Martínez de San Vicente Cals
- Lighting Designer : Jordi Saladié
- City : Barcelona
- Country : Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Designed in 1900, the building responds to the elegant and geometric decorations that refer to the typical experience of modernist architecture in Barcelona.
The project arises with the need to recover the historical and cultural essence of the house itself: its reform aims to preserve, with the utmost respect, the originality, and beauty of Catalan modernist art, based on the recovery of the floor made with original mosaic from Barcelona.
Likewise, the artistic and poetic personality of the tenants is reflected in every element and detail, turning the environment into a truly contemporary and avant-garde piece.