World
  5. BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios

BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, TableBCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, ChairBCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, TableBCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography+ 36

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: E32 Studios
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  166
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alvaro Valdecantos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Casambi
  • Lead Architect : Alexis Martínez de San Vicente Cals
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair
© Alvaro Valdecantos

Text description provided by the architects. Designed in 1900, the building responds to the elegant and geometric decorations that refer to the typical experience of modernist architecture in Barcelona. 

BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Chair, Windows
© Alvaro Valdecantos

The project arises with the need to recover the historical and cultural essence of the house itself: its reform aims to preserve, with the utmost respect, the originality, and beauty of Catalan modernist art, based on the recovery of the floor made with original mosaic from Barcelona. 

BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© Alvaro Valdecantos
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Image 34 of 36
Planta y sección
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Image 35 of 36
Biblioteca
BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair
© Alvaro Valdecantos

Likewise, the artistic and poetic personality of the tenants is reflected in every element and detail, turning the environment into a truly contemporary and avant-garde piece.

BCN032 Apartment Refurbishment / E32 Studios - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Alvaro Valdecantos

Project location

Address:Barcelona, Provincia de Barcelona, Spain

E32 Studios
