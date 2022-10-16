SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA

+ 11

Shibuya City, Japan
Architects: SAKUMAESHIMA

Area: 1177 m²

Year: 2022

Photographs: Kenta Hasegawa

Manufacturers: Creation Baumann, Itoki, Kvadrat, ModuleX, Timber Crew

Construction: Mori Building

Collaborators: Itoki Market Space

City: Shibuya City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. SA OFFICE&LABO is an interior project for a company established in April 2020. A laboratory is at the heart of this office project which was designed during the coronavirus pandemic, requiring flexibility in planning.

Movable partitions, such as curtains, were used in the office areas to enhance security, allowing employees to spend their days openly and comfortably carrying out their research activities and regular office duties.