Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Japan
  5. SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA

SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA

Save
SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA

SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, KitchenSA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, SinkSA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, WindowsSA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Architects: SAKUMAESHIMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1177
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Creation Baumann, Itoki, Kvadrat, ModuleX, Timber Crew
  • Construction : Mori Building
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Windows
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. SA OFFICE&LABO is an interior project for a company established in April 2020. A laboratory is at the heart of this office project which was designed during the coronavirus pandemic, requiring flexibility in planning.

Save this picture!
SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa
Save this picture!
SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Windows, Glass
© Kenta Hasegawa

Movable partitions, such as curtains, were used in the office areas to enhance security, allowing employees to spend their days openly and comfortably carrying out their research activities and regular office duties.

Save this picture!
SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Kenta Hasegawa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2-chōme-19-8 Jingūmae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SAKUMAESHIMA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesJapan
Cite: "SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA" 16 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/990609/sa-office-and-labo-sakumaeshima> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags