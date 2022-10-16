SA Office & Labo / SAKUMAESHIMA

-
Architects: SAKUMAESHIMA
- Area : 1177 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Kenta Hasegawa
-
Manufacturers : Creation Baumann, Itoki, Kvadrat, ModuleX, Timber Crew
-
- Collaborators : Itoki Market Space
- City : Shibuya City
- Country : Japan
Text description provided by the architects. SA OFFICE&LABO is an interior project for a company established in April 2020. A laboratory is at the heart of this office project which was designed during the coronavirus pandemic, requiring flexibility in planning.
Movable partitions, such as curtains, were used in the office areas to enhance security, allowing employees to spend their days openly and comfortably carrying out their research activities and regular office duties.