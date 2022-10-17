RDR 30 Apartment Building / TAA - Taller de Arquitectos Asociados + MMBB Arquitetos

+ 26

Equipe De Projeto Taa : Andres Briones, Freddy Lagos, Nelson Hochstetter, Pascuala Beckett, Saskia Bruin, Costanza Andrade, Rodrigo Varfas, Maria Alejandra Sanchez, Camilo Calderon, Allan Ubilla

Equipe De Projeto Mmbb : Marta Moreira, Milton Braga, Gleuson Pinheiro, Adriano Bergemann, Hugo Mesquita, Martin Benavidez, Tomás Millan, Victor Oliveira

City : Providencia

Country : Chile

Text description provided by the architects. The majority of building construction in cities is the result of private initiatives. In this sense, working for the real estate market is one of the most effective ways to contribute to the construction of a more generous urbanity. Following an invitation from the real estate company Surmonte, the project is a collaboration between MMBB and TAA, from Santiago de Chile, where the project is located. Built in the Providencia neighborhood, the project is resolved as a compact building with a minimum of condominium circulation, circumscribed by four apartments per floor.

Its cubic volume was determined by the maximum angles that the height of the building can establish with the borders and with the axis of the street, as provided for by local urban regulation, which gives the neighborhood (predominantly residential) a quiet ambiance, of buildings more attached to the ground. The resulting building mass, whose weight is accentuated by the use of exposed concrete, is counterbalanced by a thin roof slab, by the markedly horizontal and delicate elements of the façade, and by the setback of the second floor. All this is on a first floor made of glazed and transparent spaces, open to the city, as an extension of the public space.

The apartments were proposed in configurations that value the open and integrated spaces, tensed slabs without beams, and foreseeing, however, the necessary flexibility to adapt to the demands of each resident, with the solution of alternative arrangements - for example, with more bedrooms.